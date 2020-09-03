Global Farm Management Software Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Agriculture Type, Delivery Model, Application,Service Provider, and Region.

Global Farm Management Software Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

The growing implementation of cloud computing in real-time farm data management, growing population and demand for food worldwide, governments’ support to adopt modern agricultural techniques, strengthening of intellectual property rights over agricultural innovations, and increasing focus on monitoring livestock performance and health to increase farm efficiency are some of the significant drivers for the growth of this market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on the agriculture type segment,accuracy farming agriculture type is projected to hold the largest market share in 2026. The agriculture types include accuracy farming, livestock farming, fish farming, smart greenhouse farming, and others. Accuracy farming agriculture has the largest share of the overall market owing to its extensive benefits in the Farm Management Software Market. The development can be attributed to the growing focus on farm efficiency, crop yield, and productivity. The growing demand for food universal, protracted profitability and production owing to the implementation of advanced methods in farming, and monitoring of crops to yield production benefits are some of the main factors contributing to the growth of the market for precision farming. Also, the government creativities worldwide are helping farmers use optimized agricultural and technological tools and improve their farm productions.

On the basis of service provider segment, System integrators play an important role in the integration of the software and hardware equipment. System integrators are involved in troubleshooting and diagnosing farm management solutions, as well as in developing new concepts related to software and hardware equipment. The independent system integrator recommends optimal component solutions according to specific customer needs. It integrates numerous different subsystems including farm management software, sensors, access control systems, fire control systems, and camera systems. The increasing new hardware and software installations in the farms are estimated to create a market for system integrators.

In terms of region, North America farm management software market is estimated to hold the large market share in 2026. Farmers in the region willingly implement new advanced technologies and modern farming systems including cloud services, mobile applications, data analysis tools, and high-speed imagery services. The China global Farm Management Software Market is expected to experience a significant growth owing to the rapidly growing population and growing food requirements. The lack of land available for agriculture has mandated the farmers to use progressive technologies to improve productivity in the available land.

The report offers a complete evaluation of the market. It prepares so via detailed qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and expectations. By responsibility so, the research report serves as a source of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Farm Management Software Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Farm Management Software Market.

Scope of Global Farm Management Software Market

Global Farm Management Software Market, by Agriculture Type

• Precision Farming

• Livestock Monitoring

• Fish Farming

• Smart Greenhouse Farming

• Others

Global Farm Management Software Market, by Delivery Model

• Local/Web Based

• Cloud Based

Global Farm Management Software Market, by Application

Global Farm Management Software Market, by Service Provider

• System Integrators

• Managed Service Providers

• Assisted Professional Service Providers

• Connectivity Service Providers

• Maintenance, Upgradation, & Support Service Providers

Global Farm Management Software Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Farm Management Software Market

• Deere & Company

• Trimble, Inc.

• Agjunction, Inc.

• Raven Industries, Inc.

• Iteris, Inc.

• AG Leader Technology

• Dickey-John Corporation

• SST Development Group, Inc.

• Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

• The Climate Corporation

• Conservis Corporation

• Farmers Edge Inc.

• Delaval

• Gea Group AG

• Boumatic LLC

• Start-Up Ecosystem

