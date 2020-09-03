Global Fiber Optic Connectivity Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component, By Industry, and Region.

Global Fiber Optic Connectivity Market was valued US$ 2.06 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 4.19 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.68 % during a forecast period.



Global Fiber Optic Connectivity Market, by Region

Fiber optic connectivity is a communication exchange technology in which information from one place to another is transferred with the help of light through an optical fiber. Fiber optic connectivity offers high-speed data transmission.

The market is witnessing vibrant growth on the account of growing demand for energy efficient solutions across the various industries coupled with low cost associated with the data transfer. This is expected to boost the growth of fiber optic connectivity market during the forecast period. The growing technological advancement in the field of communication technology is also major reason for the growth of fiber optic connectivity market.

Technical and operational issues such as attenuation, dispersion, data and signal losses associated with fiber optics are expected to restrain market growth. Additionally, booming growth of wireless networking systems across the world is also hampering the fiber optic connectivity market in long-term. However, the growing technical issues related to fiber optic fiber optic connectivity market is expected to restrain the growth of market during the forecast period.

Based on a component, the hardware component of the market is anticipated to account for more than 75% of the global market during the forecast period because of the strong demand for components such as cable assemblies, connectors, switches, and others such as enclosures & fiber boxes. In terms of industry, smart cities segment is expected to generate the highest revenue within the fiber optic connectivity market due to increasing developments and investments in smart city projects.

Region-wise, Europe play important roles in fiber optic connectivity market, with market size of US$ XX Mn in 2018 and will be US$ XX Mn in 2026, with a CAGR of XX%. Europe covers a large share of the fiber optic connectivity market due to strong adoption and penetration of fiber optic components in industries such as oil & gas, wind power, electric substation, and smart cities. The Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the fiber optic connectivity market due to increasing investments and developments for digitization and automation of operations across the regions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Fiber Optic Connectivity Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Fiber Optic Connectivity Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Fiber Optic Connectivity Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Fiber Optic Connectivity Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Fiber Optic Connectivity Market:

Global Fiber Optic Connectivity Market, by Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Fiber Optic Connectivity Market, by Industry:

• Mining

• Oil & Gas

• Wind Power

• Electric Substation

• Smart Cities

Global Fiber Optic Connectivity Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Fiber Optic Connectivity Market:

• Adtell Integration

• Adtran, Inc.

• ADVA Optical Networking

• Broadcom

• Ciena Corporation

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Corning Incorporated

• Fiber Optic Services

• Finisar Corporation

• Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd.

• Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

• Huawei Technologies Co.

• HUBER+SUHNER AG

• Infinera Corporation

• Lumentum Operations LLC

• OptiLayer GmbH

• Optiwave Systems, Inc.

• ZTECorporation

