Global Fingerprint Module Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Sensor Type, End User, and Region

Global Fingerprint Module Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$10.28 in 2018 at CAGR of XX %.

The driving factors for the global fingerprint market are accuracy and reliable recognition, increased level of security, and reduced vulnerability. The global fingerprint market is also deployed for employee time management system as of its capability to identify people’s unique biological features. It offers a fast, efficient and secure solution for employee’s time and attendance solution.

Fingerprint market expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The swift growth to fingerprint module market worldwide is owing to increased hacking cases which result in the growth of new technically advanced security product across various industries. However, for the use of a fingerprint module, it requires computer hardware and software programs.

Global Fingerprint Module market is segmented by product type, sensor type, end user and region. Product Type market is segmented into fingerprint reader, fingerprint scanner. Sensor type splits into off-chip, on-chip. End user is segmented as banks, government organization, telecommunication firms, hospitals, IT industry. Region-wise market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Based on the end user, fingerprint sensor market for the banking and finance application are expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2026. The growth of the fingerprint sensor market for this application is attributed to the use of biometric smart cards in backs and finance-related organizations. Upcoming future, many companies are expected to play a major role in the market for smart cards, which can be used as payment cards.

On the based on product type, fingerprint scanner is widely used for security purpose. Fingerprint scanners are security systems of biometrics. They are used for unlock doors and in other security applications. Through the 2010s fingerprint scanners became commonplace on mobile phones. People have a pattern of ridges on their fingers. This fingerprint cannot be removed or changed as of its unique. And every fingerprint is different from any other in the world. Because there are countless combinations, fingerprints are more used for identification.

In terms of region, North America is the major region for the fingerprint module market owing to the increasing adoption of the fingerprint modules among organizations for identification and security. Moreover, North America is one of the most technologically advanced region and has the presence of major players in the fingerprint module market with high demand for the same. Major Biometrics are developed Smart Card which is being used as North America’s primary payment and identification card. The smart card is embedded with a smart chip and fingerprint sensor for extreme security and durability in financial transactions. Initiatives like this have assisted North America to attain the largest market share in the fingerprint module market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Fingerprint Module Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Fingerprint Module Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Fingerprint Module Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Fingerprint Module Market make the report investor’s guide

.

Scope of the Global Fingerprint Module Market Report

Global Fingerprint Module Market, by Product type

• Fingerprint reader

• Fingerprint scanner

Global Fingerprint Module Market, by Sensor type

• Off-chip

• On-chip

Global Fingerprint Module Market, by End user

• Banks

• Government organization

• Telecommunication firms

• Hospitals

• IT industry

Global Fingerprint Module Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating on the Global Fingerprint Module Market

• Secugen Corporation

• Integrated Biometrics, Llc

• Hid Global Corporation/Assa Abloy Ab

• Nitgen Co., Ltd.

• Suprema

• Crossmatch

• Shenzhen Yaloite Biometrics Technology Co., Ltd.

• Fingerprint Cards Ab

• Sparkfun Electronics

• Silk Id Systems

• Anviz Global

• Bioenable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• Firich Enterprises Co, Ltd.

• Next Biometrics Group Asa

• Idex Asa.

