Global Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Service Type, by Organization Size, by Vertical, and by Geography.

Global Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market is expected to reach 22.08 Billion by 2026 from XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR XX%.

Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market is segmented by service type, by organization size, by vertical and geography. Based on the service type is divided into Wholesale FSS, TV Channel Broadcast, Broadband and Enterprise Network, Video Contribution and Distribution, Trunking and Backhaul, Other Services, Managed FSS. Organization size splits into Small Office Home Office, Small and Medium Business, Large Enterprises. Verticals are classified into government, education, aerospace and defence, media and entertainment, oil and gas, retail, telecom and IT, healthcare and logistics. Geography wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

FSS is a radio communication service between ground stations at given position which may be fixed to a particular area that uses Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) technology to provide high speed connections to its end users. Increase in the utilization of transponder leasing agreement, seamless transmission of data from ground fixed location station to end-users location has been possible.FSS is restrain as of high investment cost for launching such satellites. Moreover, with the usage of transponder leasing agreement, that restraint can be overcome.

Based on service, TV channel broadcast in demand for DTH services has increased drastically in the last few years. Due to increased penetration of smart phones, high speed internet has now become a necessity. There is large demand for mobile internet and broadband services, owing to which the internet usage has skyrocketed. The adoption of DTH services over wired cable network is also on the increasing, thus growing the demand of FSS systems. Rising disposable incomes has resulted in consumers buying high-end electronics and opting for high-quality services, so spiking the demand for digital DTH services, which in turn is growing the demand of FSS systems.

In terms of geography, North America is holding largest share of FSS market. The communications and telecom industry in North America is highly developed and consumers are always looking for reliable and better solutions. Demand for mobile internet has increased with rise in smartphone penetration. Additionally, big demand for high-speed internet and communication from the commercial sector and shift in preference of people from cable to DTH is helping the fixed satellite services market grow.

The scope of the Global Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market:

Global Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market, By Service Type:

• Wholesale FSS

• TV Channel Broadcast

• Broadband and Enterprise Network

• Video Contribution and Distribution

• Trunking and Backhaul

• Managed FSS

Global Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market, By Organization Size:

• Small Office Home Office

• Small and Medium Business

• Large Enterprises

Global Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market, By Vertical:

• Government

• Education

• Aerospace and Defence

• Media and Entertainment

• Oil and Gas

• Retail

• Telecom and IT

• Healthcare and Logistics

Global Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market by Geography:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Global Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market Are:

• SES S.A.

• Sky Perfect JSAT Corporation

• Thaicom Public Company Limited

• Hispasat

• Arabsat

• Eutelsat Communications S.A.

• Embratel Star One

• Singapore Telecommunication Limited (Singtel)

• Intesat S.A.

• Telesat Canada

• Telenor Satellite Broadcasting

• Singapore Telecommunication Ltd.

