Global Botanical Extracts Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Source, Form, Application and Geography

Global Botanical Extracts Market was valued US$ 3.20 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 6.50 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.19 % during a forecast period.

Botanical extracts are natural extracts that are prepared from the plant source, which contains herbs, fruits, flowers, leaves, spices and others.Increasing consumer awareness about health and wellness products and preference towards the natural healthcare products are expected to drive the growth in the global botanical extracts market. Increase the usage of botanical extracts in the applications such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical industry owing to the therapeutic benefits related to consumption are expected to boost the global botanical extracts market. Furthermore, the presence of the substitute is limiting the growth in the global botanical extracts market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/27484

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the Global Botanical Extracts Market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global honey market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The spice segment is expected to dominate the global botanical extracts Market. A shift in lifestyles and increasing trend of exploring & experiencing new foods is expected to increase the demand for spices. Developing new and diverse flavours are changing consumer preferences is energetic for spice extract key players. Spices are the supreme widely used extracts over all other sources of botanical extracts.

The powdered form is expected to share significant growth in the global botanical extracts market. The powdered form of botanical extracts is widely used in a wide range of applications includes meat, dairy, and bakery & confectionery to change the desired aroma and taste and deliver health benefits. The powdered form offers advantages such as convenience of use and easy dissolvability in water are expected to dominate the growth in the global botanical extracts market.

North America is projected to hold substantial growth in the global botanical extracts market for botanical extracts followed by the Asia Pacific. Numerous key players are favouring toward natural herb and botanical extracts products, which are expected to witnessing high demand from the food and beverage industry. Accumulation of natural, healthy, and aromatic ingredients to tea is a key trend in the North American market, which resulting growth in the global botanical extracts market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth in the global botanical extracts market. Considerable demand for organic and fair trade ingredients are boosting the growth of global botanical extracts market. Huge investments in the food and beverage industry to grow new aromas and flavours using spice and plant extracts is expected to boom the market growth.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/27484

The Scope of the Report for Global Botanical Extracts Market

Global Botanical Extracts Market, By Source

• Spices

• Herbs

• Flowers

• Tea Leaves

Global Botanical Extracts Market, By Form

• Powder

• Liquid

Global Botanical Extracts Market, By Application

• Food

o Bakery & Confectionery

o Sauces & Dressings

• Beverages

o Alcoholic Beverages

o Carbonated Soft Drinks

o Ice Tea

o Flavored Dairy Products

Global Botanical Extracts Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Frutarom Industries Ltd.

• Blue Sky Botanics Ltd

• Ransom Naturals Ltd

• Prinova Group LLC.

• Indesso Aroma

• Synergy Flavors

• Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd

• Kuber Impex Ltd.

• Haldin Natural

• Kalsec Inc.

• Synthite Industries Ltd.

• Dohler GmbH

• BI Nutraceuticals

• Mb-Holding GmbH & Co. Kg

• Inovia International

• Green Source Organics

• Changsha Botaneix, Inc

• Organic Herb Inc

• Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd

• Nexira

• Jairamdass Khushiram Impex Pvt. Ltd

• Futureceuticals, Inc.

• Fytosan

• Acumen Life Sciences

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Botanical Extracts Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Botanical Extracts Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Botanical Extracts Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Botanical Extracts Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Botanical Extracts Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Botanical Extracts Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Botanical Extracts Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Botanical Extracts by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Botanical Extracts Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Botanical Extracts Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Botanical Extracts Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Botanical Extracts Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-botanical-extracts-market/27484/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com