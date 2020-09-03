Global Breakfast Cereal Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Source, Product, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Breakfast Cereal Market was valued at US$ 42.7 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 58.97 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.12% during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Breakfast Cereal Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Breakfast Cereal Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on source type, the wheat segment is expected to fuel the global breakfast cereal market during the forecast period. On the basis product, the ready-to-eat segment is estimated to drive the global breakfast cereal market growth in the near future as increased demand for the ready-to-eat food among consumers across the globe. In terms of the distribution channel, the supermarket is expected to propel the global breakfast cereals market growth as a number of supermarkets globally. E-commerce is also estimated to generate the highest CAGR in the global breakfast cereals market as growing penetration of internet and smartphones among consumers. The increased popularity of e-commerce websites and the trend of online shopping among consumers, which are surging the global breakfast cereals market growth in a positive way.

Growing consciousness regarding health among consumers across the globe is boosting the growth of the global breakfast cereal market in a positive way. Consumer’s hectic and busy lifestyle increase demand for the on-the-go breakfasts coupled with organic cereals, which is booming the global breakfast cereal market growth. Emerging economies such as India and China are expected to propel the global breakfast cereal market growth in the forecast period. The rise in awareness regarding the benefits of consuming breakfast cereal among consumers across the globe, which is projected to surge the global breakfast cereal market growth in the forecast period. Changing food habits and improving living standards of consumers globally is also expected to fuel the global breakfast cereal market growth in the near future. The growing trend of consuming nutritious diet during breakfasts which are surging the global breakfast cereal market growth in a positive way. However, the threat of substitute is estimated to hamper the global breakfast cereal market growth in the forecast period.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global breakfast cereals market during the forecast period. Increased population coupled with growing spending power of the middle-class population in this region, which is projected to drive the global breakfast cereals market growth. In addition, rapid urbanization and industrialization which is enhanced demand for ready-to-eat & hassle-free diets are booming the global breakfast cereals market growth in a positive way. This is the key factor behind the dominance of the Asia Pacific breakfast cereals market. India and China are estimated to fuel the global breakfast cereals market growth in this region as the presence of key manufacturers in these countries. North America is expected to generate the highest CAGR in the global breakfast cereals market in the near future as increased health concerns among consumers in this region.

Scope of the Report Breakfast Cereal Market

Global Breakfast Cereal Market, by Source

• Wheat

• Rice

• Oat

• Corn

• Barley

• Others

Global Breakfast Cereal Market, by Packaging Type

• Boxes

• Pouches

• Others

Global Breakfast Cereal Market, by Product

• Ready-to-eat

• Hot Cereal

Global Breakfast Cereal Market, by Distribution Channel

• Supermarket

• E-Commerce

• Convenience Store

• Others

Global Breakfast Cereal Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Breakfast Cereal Market

• Marico Limited

• B&G Foods Inc.

• Bagrrys India Ltd.

• Kellogg Company

• General Mills, Inc.

• Nestlé S.A.

• Pepsico, Inc.

• Alara Wholefoods Ltd.,

• Post Holdings, Inc. (Attune Foods LLC)

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Breakfast Cereal Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Breakfast Cereal Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Breakfast Cereal Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Breakfast Cereal Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Breakfast Cereal Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Breakfast Cereal Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Breakfast Cereal Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Breakfast Cereal by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Breakfast Cereal Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Breakfast Cereal Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Breakfast Cereal Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

