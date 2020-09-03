Global Cannabidiol Gummies Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Type, Concentration, Distribution Channel, Application and Region

Global Cannabidiol Gummies Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 31.5% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

Global Cannabidiol Gummies Market Drivers and Restrains:

Cannabidiol is one of the chemical substances of cannabinoids extracted from the cannabis plant. Cannabidiol gummies are the most popular out of all available edibles that extensively used to decrease anxiety and depression. These edibles have a high concentration of cannabidiol and low content of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Therefore cannabidiol gummies are extremely effective for anxiety and stress management.

The global cannabidiol gummies market is driven by a rise in certification of cannabis for medical and recreational purpose. Rising use of cannabis for treatment of neurological disorders, psychiatric disorders, and cancer along with pain control are also anticipated to impelling the market growth in medical sector. No traces of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content in the product is likely to fuel demand for the product for medical purposes. However, complicated and stringent regulatory laws, lack of quality control and transparency throughout the cannabis are restraining the market growth at the global level. Different application of cannabis are expected to create beneficial opportunities for the key player in the market during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Cannabidiol Gummies Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the Distribution channel, the offline segment has led the cannabidiol gummies market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Consumers are more prone to offline stores like health stores, pharmacies, cannabis dispensaries, and smoke and head shops where cannabis sales are permitted. Retail pharmacies provide cannabidiol products with a specific prescription, therefore consumers choose offline stores to purchase authentic and quality products. Owing to an easy accessibility of products for the customers. Major manufacturers have a focus on retail pharmacies as a preferred distribution channel. The online segment is expected to witness a growth rate of XX% during the forecast period owing to the ease of convenience and focus of key players on direct-to-consumer sales strategy to increases transparency and trust and to gain larger consumer base.

Global Cannabidiol Gummies Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the cannabidiol gummies market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is estimated to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%, thanks to the presence of key market players in the region such as CV Sciences Inc. and Dixie Brands Inc., etc. The authorization of cannabis treatment for medial and recreational purpose are driving the product demand in regional market. The U.S. and Canada Re the two major contributor in the North America market. As per the National Conference of State Legislatures, overall 33 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and U.S. Virgin Islands have approved a comprehensive, publicly available medical cannabis programs, resulting in increased launch of new products in the region. Also, 13 states permit the use of low THC, high cannabidiol products for medical reasons in limited situations or as a legal defense, resulting in increased demand for cannabidiol gummies. In 2018, Canada permitted the use of cannabis for medical and recreational purpose.

Europe held the second largest market share of XX% in 2019 and is also estimated to witness growth rate of XX% over the forecasted period, owing to the rising demand for cannabis product in the region. Two new surveys conducted in May and June 2019 by Dynata and YouGov states that between 8- 11% of UK adults, and, and approximately 4-6 million people have consume cannabidiol. In Europe, U.K. is expected to hold the maximum market share of XX% by the end of 2027, owing to increasing product demand. New players are entering the market to supply to the growing demand for cannabidiol infused edibles. e.g., in U.K., Pollen-a new cannabidiol brand-was launched in 2019. It provides luxury products like cannabidiol gummies, sparkling drinks, and drink drops. Its gummies are presented in several flavors, such as Lemon, Cacao, Orange, Turmeric, Cayenne, Grapefruit, Honey and cherry.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period thanks to the growing population and rising demand for cannabidiol product. An increasing investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced cannabidiol products are predicted to accelerate the market growth in the near future.

A report cover the recent development in market for the global Cannabidiol Gummies market e.g., In Fab 18. 2020, Plus Products Inc., a cannabis and hemp-branded products company in California, has declared the launch of its novel PLUS CBD Relief brand into the California adult-use market.

September 17. 2019, Plus Products Inc., has declared the nationwide launch of it’s first-ever 100% hemp CBD product line. The launch is being supported by a recently established brand partnership among PLUS and American artist and philanthropist John Legend. Also, Plus Products Inc., a California-based edibles company, joint venture with global sleep company Casper Sleep Inc. to present its melatonin- and CBD-infused SLEEP product.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Cannabidiol Gummies Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Cannabidiol Gummies Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Cannabidiol Gummies Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cannabidiol Gummies Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Cannabidiol Gummies Market:

Global Cannabidiol Gummies Market, by Type:

• 5 mg / Gummy

• 10 mg / Gummy

• 20 mg / Gummy

• 25 mg / Gummy

• 50 mg / Gummy

• Others

Global Cannabidiol Gummies Market, by Concentration:

• High

• Low/ Concentrate

Global Cannabidiol Gummies Market, by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Global Cannabidiol Gummies Market, by Application:

• Health Management

• Recreational Use

Global Cannabidiol Gummies Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Cannabidiol Gummies Market, Major Players:

• CV Sciences, Inc.

• Dixie Brands Inc.

• Reliva CBD Wellness

• Sunday Scaries

• Green Roads CBD

• Medix CBD

• Hemp Bombs

• Pure Kana

• Diamond CBD

• Premium Jane

• Veritas Farms

• Planet M CBD

• Plus Products Inc.

