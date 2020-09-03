Global CBD based Beverages Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Type, Product, Applications and Region

Global CBD based Beverages Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 7.8 Bn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period. CBD (Cannabidiol) beverages are derived from a non-psychoactive molecule initiate in cannabis, which is extracted from hemp plants & marijuana. This non-psychoactive molecule can be imbued with non-alcoholic beer, water, coffee, and tea. CBD has the possible to reduce pain and anxiety, and to cure cognition and movement disorders.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the CBD based beverages market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during 2019-2026. Beverages are among the most trend-driven of all food industry products with ongoing innovations in packaging, flavors and formulations being made to drive consumer interest. Decades ago, store shelves contained a few cola and fruit-flavored drinks. Since then, there have been introductions of improved fruit juices, bottled iced teas and more recently energy drinks, which created an entirely new drink category.

Consumer tastes have grown considerably as well, especially when seeing the popularity of the fermented tea drink kombucha. The rising need for wellness beverages by the consumers is another factor influencing the market growth. But many health issues are associated with the consumption of marijuana such as intense anxiety, fear, distrust, or panic, the risk of depression and blocks memory formation which may hamper the growth of the market. However, growing legalization of cannabis may drive the industry growth in the upcoming years.

Beer segment based on product is a booming market in the U.S, and it is expected to become an international product in the years to come. Currently, ‘Humboldt Brown Hemp Ale’ and ‘Hop Hash Easy IPA’ are the utmost popular brands of CBD beer available in the U.S. Furthermore, CBD beverages are being increasingly preferred by the youth population in the U.S, which is encouraging the brewing companies to launch new products that are unique in colour, flavor, and taste.

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the CBD based beverages market, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected the major share of the CBD based beverages market. The CBD drinks market in the U.S. will be worth US$XX million by the year 2022, while the combined value of CBD and THC-infused beverages will reach US$ XX billion by 2024. By 2026, the global market could be as big as US$XX billion, with CBD beverages contributing a significant portion.

The report studies the industry development in the market for CBD based beverages like in Jan 2019, New Age Beverages Corp. collaborated with one of the world’s most revered musicians to aid it to take the U.S Cannabidiol-infused drinks market by storm. The healthy drinks manufacturer publicized that it has signed an agreement to develop and distribute Bob Marley-branded cannabis beverages.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global CBD based Beverages Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global CBD based Beverages Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global CBD based Beverages Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global CBD based Beverages Market make the report investor’s guide.

Market Insight:

 North America dominates the market that is forecasted to hold XX% of the market by 2026 with a growth rate of XX%.

 Leading market players are mostly focusing on developing products infused with THC and CBD alongside providing a variety of beverage options for consumers.

 The fact that this form of beverages contains clean ingredients, low sugar content, and the measured quantity of cannabis is also promoting the growth of the CBD based beverages market.

 The report provides forecast concerning the growth prospects of the market over the period between 2019 and 2026 based on revenue (US$ Bn).

Scope of the Global CBD based Beverages Market

Global CBD based Beverages Market, By Type

• Marijuana-derived

• Hemp-derived cannabis

Global CBD based Beverages Market, By Product

• Beer

• Water

• Juice

• Tea

• Coffee

• Others

Global CBD based Beverages Market, By Application

• Millennials

• gen-z

• Baby boomers.

Global CBD based Beverages Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global CBD based Beverages Market

• Alkaline Water Company

• Canopy Growth Corporation

• New Age Beverages Corporation

• Tilray Inc

• Coca-Cola

• Heineken

• American Premium Water

• Phivida Holdings

• Cannara Biotech Inc

• Molson Coors Brewing

• Aurora Cannabis

• CannTrust Holdings

• CBD Biotechnology Co. Ltd

