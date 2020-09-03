Global Champagne Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Product, Distribution Channel, Grade Type and Region

Global Champagne Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a 9.5% CAGR of around XX% during a forecast period.



Champagne has been identified as a celebration drink at social gatherings, weddings, and corporate events in most developed economies, including France, U.S., U.K., and Germany. This trend is gradually making its way too many Asian countries, like China, Japan, and South Korea.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates champagne market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

The growing popularity of champagne and increasing preference for low-calorie drinks among individuals are major factors driving the growth of the target market. Rising growth of the global market. Furthermore, the growing availability of different types of champagne and increasing adoption of champagne during celebration festive are factor propelling the growth of the global market.

However, the high cost of champagne and less availability of flavored champagne in small bottles are major factors expected to hinder the growth of the champagne market globally. Development of cost-effective champagne and introduction of new flavors in champagne can create high revenue opportunities for players in the champagne market.

The report on the global champagne market covers segments such as product, distribution channel, grade type, and region. Based on the distribution channel, off-trade held the leading share of more than XX% in 2018, because of the high market visibility of liquor shops as a key buying source among consumers.

Blanc de Blancs held the largest share of more than XX% in the global market in 2018. Referred to as the soul of champagne, this product variant is prepared from chardonnay alone. It is extensively popular among consumers owing to its good natural acidity and distinct minerality. Moreover, it can be paired with an extensive range of foods such as shellfish, turbot, sea bass, or even strongly flavored aged cheese.

A market in Europe accounts for largest market share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, because of the presence of a large number of wineries and increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages in the region. The market in North America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to the rising number of recreational clubs and lounges in the region.

The report gives a recent development in the market for champagne-like in January 2019, Drake announced the launch of his new line of champagne named Mod Sélection along with stalwart Brent Hocking. This highly desired champagne comes in one-of-a-kind and graceful bottles embroidered with hand-crafted golden brown embellishments and effected by the best craftsmen in Champagne. They will be adding a roster of magnums and jeroboams, other than single vineyards, vintage and Blancs

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Champagne Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Champagne Market.

Scope of the Global Champagne Market

Global Champagne Market, By Product

• Prestige Cuvée

• Blanc De Noirs

• Blanc De Blancs

• Rosé Champagne

• Others

Global Champagne Market, By Distribution Channel

• Off-trade

• On-trade

Global Champagne Market, By Grade Type

• Pinot Meunier

• Pinot Noir

• Chardonnay

Global Champagne Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Champagne Market

• Moet & Chandon

• Nicolas Feuillatte

• Veuve Clicquot

• Laurent Perrier

• Dom Perignon

• Mumm

• Piper Heidsieck

• Pommery

• Taittinger

• Louis Roederer

• Perrier Jouet

• Bollinger

• Ruinart

• Pol Roger

• Lanson

• Krug

