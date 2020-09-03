Global Fog Computing Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Hardware, Software, Application and Region.

Global Fog Computing Market was valued US$ 35.28 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Global Fog Computing Market Overview:

Fog computing is also termed as fog networking, which is a decentralized computing infrastructure that is prospective to develop as next generation cloud computing. The logical and most efficient distribution of computing and storage of data between the data source and the cloud is the primary function of fog computing. This plays an important role as technologies like IoT are thoroughly related with cloud, are producing vast volumes of data. It takes long duration to find its way to the cloud for analysis; it is often late to act upon it and hence fog computing emerge as an essential option to overcome with this downside by analysing the most time complex data at the network edge, close to its generation source, as a substitute of sending large volumes of data to the cloud for historical analysis and storage. Fog computing improves productivity and helps in reducing the size of the data which would be uploaded to the cloud to drive the analysis, data processing and storage. Fog computing correspondingly assists in augmenting compliance and security for the end users. In fog computing atmosphere, maximum of the data processing is finished over smart mobile devices and data hubs.

The report presents the analysis of Global Fog Computing Market with regards to different segments, geography and role of several small & large companies in the market. At the same time the report study has also analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Fog Computing Market Dynamics:

Fog computing is a computing technology which uses other devices such as, gateway and smart router. Owing to this distributed approach fog computing is demanded most by large segment of users and continuously gaining popularity. The demand for fog computing is also accelerated by the necessity for managing massive amount of data which is generated by the sensors. Supplementary fog computing allow portability, the fog supports the cloud to be more conveniently positioned to act and generate on IoT (Internet of things) data. Some of the factors which are boosting the fog computing comprises limitation of bandwidth for IoT infrastructure, development of real-time operations and requirement of analytics at the edge of networks.

Factors which are limiting the fog computing market growth are absence of government standard for fog computing and non-existence of technological skills in fog computing. There are lot of growth opportunities in fog computing market such as, system integrators, introduction of platform providers and diverse communication technologies. These factors are expected to be proven as lucrative growth opportunities and to drive the market in forecasted period.

Global Fog Computing Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, in 2019, North America led the global fog computing market with US$ XX Mn and expected to maintain its leading position on the basis of ample investments made in the region to develop this technology. High penetration rate of the fog computing technology is mainly responsible for the highest growth of CAGR XX% in market of North America. After North America, the fog computing market by revenue has mostly witnessed in Europe with share of US$ XX Mn in 2019. This region is anticipates to grow at CAGR XX % during forecasted period and reach US$ XX Mn by 2027. The rapidly growing IT sector in Asia Pacific responsible for driving this market with estimated CAGR of XX % during forecasted period and reach US$ XX Mn by 2027. The report covers the detail analysis of all the regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Their growth rate and the reason for growth along with the expected value to be reached by end of the 2027 are mentioned in the final report.

Global Fog Computing Market Segmentation Analysis:

The software segment in the fog computing market is anticipated to register for the highest revenue share with US$ XX Mn by 2027. Multiple programs are functioned on virtual machines with singular host hardware. It is stress-free to enter the software market for fog computing due to several factors like, low investment requirement and obtainability of intellectual network capacity. Smart manufacturing applications in the fog computing market segmented by application are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR XX% during forecasted timespan. Large demand for process automation through a varied range of industry is projected to fuel the smart manufacturing application segment in the fog computing market. Based on hardware fog computing market is comprised of servers, routers, switches, gateways, and controller. Out of these, the servers and routers segments estimated to generate maximum revenue of US$ XX Mn and US$ XX Mn by 2027. Because of the high requirement of these hardware while installing network based infrastructure. Similarly, all the segments and their sub segments with their current market share, expected growth percentage, factors boosting & hampering the growth and region wise anticipated market share during the each year in forecast period along with their graphical representation are illustrated in the report.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Fog Computing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Fog Computing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Fog Computing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Fog Computing Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Fog Computing Market Report:

Global Fog Computing Market, By Software

• Customized Application Software

• Fog Computing Platform

Global Fog Computing Market, By Hardware

• Servers

• Switches

• Routers

• Gateways

• Controller

Global Fog Computing Market, By Application

• Smart Energy

• Building & Home Automation

• Smart Manufacturing

• Connected Health

• Transportation & Logistics

• Security And Emergencies Systems

• Others

Global Fog Computing Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Fog Computing Market

• Microsoft Corporation,

• Cisco Systems, Inc.,

• Dell Inc.,

• ARM Holding Pl.,

• Fujitsu,

• Intel Corporation

• Schneider Electric Software,

• LLC

