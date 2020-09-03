Global Dairy Product Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Dairy Product Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Dairy Product Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Dairy Product Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on the product type, milk butter is segment is expected to propel the dairy product market growth during the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for the milk butter across the globe. In addition, the growth in consumption of milk butter among consumers is also estimated to fuel the global dairy product market growth in the forecast period. Yogurt segment is also driving the dairy product market in a positive way as the popularity of yogurt is increasing among consumers globally. Drinkable yogurt currently holds only 5.1% of the volume share, which is anticipated to reach 6.7 billion kg in the forecast period. On the basis of application, the bakery segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global dairy product market growth during the forecast period.

Growing consumption of dairy products such as butter, cheese and milk powder across the globe, which is anticipated to surge the global dairy product market growth in the forecast period. In addition, rising population coupled with growing per capita income of consumers across the globe, which is also estimated to surge the global dairy product market growth during the forecast period. The rise in investment in R&D by manufacturers across the globe is also expected to drive the market growth in the near future. Increasing urbanization is influencing the global dairy product market growth in a positive way.

The growth in demand for a healthy dairy product such as lactose-free, fat-free and cholesterol-free is anticipated for the dairy product market growth. Moreover, various government bodies taking initiatives regarding adoption and regulations of milk products, which are anticipated to surge the global dairy product market growth in a positive way. However, a rise in awareness regarding the health effects of dairy products such as cholesterol and heart diseases among consumers, which is estimated to hamper the global dairy product market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share in the dairy product market during the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption of dairy products among consumers in this region. In addition, the easy availability of raw materials, which is driving the global dairy product market during the forecast period. India is anticipated to drive the dairy product market growth in a positive way. Moreover, increasing population coupled with the rising in disposable incomes and changing eating habits in this country is also expected to boost the dairy product market growth in the forecast period. North America is expected to generate the highest CAGR in the global dairy product market in the near future owing to a developed economy coupled with the rise in consumer base in this region.

Scope of the Report Dairy Product Market

Global Dairy Product Market, by Product Type

• Milk Butter

• Cheese

• Yogurt

• Lactose

• Casein

• Others

Global Dairy Product Market, by Application

• Frozen Food

• Bakery

• Confectionary

• Clinical Nutrition

• Others

Global Dairy Product Market, by Distribution Channel

• Convenience Stores

• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

• Online Stores

• Others

Global Dairy Product Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Dairy Product Market

• Nestle SA

• Royal Friesl and Campina

• Amul

• Agra Industrier

• Dairy Farmers

• Kraft Foods Inc.

• Fonterra group Cooperative Limited

• Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

• Arla Foods UK Plc.

• Meiji Dairies Corporation

• Danone

• Parmalat S.P.A

• Dean Foods Company

• Sancor Cooperativas Unidas Limited

• Unilever N

• Groupe Lactalis SA

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Dairy Product Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Dairy Product Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Dairy Product Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Dairy Product Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Dairy Product Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Dairy Product Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Dairy Product Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Dairy Product by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Dairy Product Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Dairy Product Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Dairy Product Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

