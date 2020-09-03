Rubber Compound Market Post-pandemic Analysis Overview and Scope 2020 To 2029: Hexpol Compounding, AirBoss Rubber Compounding, Dyna-Mix, Polymer-Technik Elbe, KRAIBURG and Others

2020-2029 Report on Global Rubber Compound Market

Regal Intelligence has added a new report to its offering – Global Rubber Compound Market report is evaluated on the basis of Market Overview, Market Size, Competitive Situation and Trends, Growth Rate, Cost Analysis, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin and Market Share etc.

The report starts with industry overview and outlook offering a comprehensive insight to historical market trends. The Rubber Compound market is expected to grow at a impressive CAGR over the forecast period.

Prominent Key Players Operating in the Market Includes:

Hexpol Compounding, AirBoss Rubber Compounding, Dyna-Mix, Polymer-Technik Elbe, KRAIBURG, Preferred Compounding, ContiTech, BD Technical Polymer, Condor, Roop, EcoWise, Thai Hua Rubber, Michelin Siam Group, Polycomp

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

EPDM

SBR

NBR

HNBR

CR

Other

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Tires

Hose and Belting

Roofing and Geo Membranes

Footwear

Wire and Cable Insulation

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The period considered for the Rubber Compound market analysis is 2013-2019, and the report forecasts for the period 2020-2029. The region wise distribution of the market consists of the Americas (USA, Brazil, Canada and Rest of the Americas), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, Switzerland, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of World (South Africa, Middle East and Rest of Africa). The report further studies market growth rate in the major economies such as the U.S., Japan, China ETC.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Rubber Compound Market Overview

1.1 Rubber Compound Definition

1.2 Global Rubber Compound Market Size Status and Outlook (2014-2029)

1.3 Global Rubber Compound Market Size Comparison by Region (2014-2029)

1.4 Global Rubber Compound Market Size Comparison by Type (2014-2029)

1.5 Global Rubber Compound Market Size Comparison by Application (2014-2029)

1.6 Global Rubber Compound Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2014-2029)

1.7 Rubber Compound Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Rubber Compound Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Rubber Compound Sales and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.2 Global Rubber Compound Revenue and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.3 Global Rubber Compound Average Price by Player (2017-2019)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Rubber Compound Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Rubber Compound Market by Type

3.1.1 EPDM

3.1.2 SBR

3.1.3 NBR

3.1.4 HNBR

3.1.5 CR

3.2 Global Rubber Compound Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Rubber Compound Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.4 Global Rubber Compound Average Price by Type (2014-2019)

3.5 Leading Players of Rubber Compound by Type in 2019

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Rubber Compound Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Rubber Compound Market by Application

4.1.1 Tires

4.1.2 Hose and Belting

4.1.3 Roofing and Geo Membranes

4.1.4 Footwear

4.1.5 Wire and Cable Insulation

4.2 Global Rubber Compound Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Rubber Compound by Application in 2019

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Rubber Compound Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Rubber Compound Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Rubber Compound Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2014-2019)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Rubber Compound by Sales Channel in 2019

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Rubber Compound Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Rubber Compound Market Size and CAGR by Region (2014-2029)

6.2 Global Rubber Compound Sales and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

6.3 Global Rubber Compound Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Market by Country

6.4.2 North America Rubber Compound Market Share by Type

6.4.3 North America Rubber Compound Market Share by Application

6.4.4 United States

6.4.5 Canada

6.4.6 Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Market by Country

6.5.2 Europe Rubber Compound Market Share by Type

6.5.3 Europe Rubber Compound Market Share by Application

6.5.4 Germany

6.5.5 UK

6.5.6 France

6.5.7 Italy

6.5.8 Russia

6.5.9 Spain

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country

6.6.2 Asia-Pacific Rubber Compound Market Share by Type

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific Rubber Compound Market Share by Application

6.6.4 China

6.6.5 Japan

6.6.6 Korea

6.6.7 India

6.6.8 Southeast Asia

6.6.9 Australia

6.7 South America

6.7.1 South America Market by Country

6.7.2 South America Rubber Compound Market Share by Type

6.7.3 South America Rubber Compound Market Share by Application

6.7.4 Brazil

6.7.5 Argentina

6.7.6 Colombia

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country

6.8.2 Middle East & Africa Rubber Compound Market Share by Type

6.8.3 Middle East & Africa Rubber Compound Market Share by Application

6.8.4 UAE

6.8.5 Saudi Arabia

6.8.6 South Africa

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Rubber Compound Players

7.1 Hexpol Compounding

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Service Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 COVID-19 Impact on Hexpol Compounding

7.2 AirBoss Rubber Compounding

7.3 Dyna-Mix

7.4 Polymer-Technik Elbe

7.5 KRAIBURG

7.6 Preferred Compounding

7.7 ContiTech

7.8 BD Technical Polymer

7.9 Condor

7.10 Roop

7.11 EcoWise

7.12 Thai Hua Rubber

7.13 Michelin Siam Group

7.14 Polycomp

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Rubber Compound

8.1 Industrial Chain of Rubber Compound

8.2 Upstream of Rubber Compound

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.2.4 Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.5 Manufacturing Process

8.3 Downstream of Rubber Compound

8.3.1 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Rubber Compound

8.3.2 Leading Consumers of Rubber Compound

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Rubber Compound (2020-2029)

9.1 Global Rubber Compound Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2020-2029)

9.2 Global Rubber Compound Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2020-2029)

9.3 Global Rubber Compound Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2020-2029)

9.4 Global Rubber Compound Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2020-2029)

9.5 Global Rubber Compound Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Sales Channel (2020-2029)

Chapter 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

