Global Food Irradiation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Source of radiation, Food type and by Region

Global Food Irradiation Market was value US$ 158.65 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 237.26 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.16% over forecast period 2020-2027.

Global Food Irradiation Market Drivers and Restrains:

Food irradiation is the treatment of food by a certain type of energy. The process involves exposing the food, either packaged or in bulk, to carefully controlled amounts of ionizing radiation for a specific time to achieve certain desirable objectives.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing concerns over the food-borne diseases and high food losses from infection, spoilage, and contamination are some of the key factors driving the global food irradiation market. Rising public concerns over food safety and increased demand for raw food products such as lettuce or spinach will provide ample opportunities for global food irradiation solution providers over forecast period.

Restraints of the food irradiation market are lack of irradiation facilities and the reluctance of manufacturers to use this technology as it adds costs, thereby affecting the profit margin.

Combinations of irradiation treatments with other preservation techniques are likely to be more commonly applied commercially to foods in the years ahead. This is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market over forecast period.

Global Food Irradiation Market Segmentation Analysis:

Global Food Irradiation Market is segmented by Source of radiation, Food type and by Region.By source of radiation, Gamma radiation held highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Gamma radiation technology extends shelf life of food, meat, spices, and poultry. Gamma ray is a process in which ionizing energy, passes through the food that breaks the molecular bond and ionizes atoms. Gamma rays eliminate bacteria, insects, and parasites and other pathogenic and spoilage microorganisms from the food. Cobalt-60 is the most common source of gamma rays for food irradiation in commercial scale facilities as it is water insoluble and hence has little risk of environmental contamination by leakage into the water systems.

By food type, Meat and Poultry type sub- segment is expected to hold highest market share over forecast period thanks to growing demand for meat and poultry products.

Global Food Irradiation Market Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific held highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period owing to increasing consumer acceptance and regulations and policies related to the consumption of irradiated food. In APAC most countries have signed Regional Cooperation Agreement (RCA) on food irradiation supported by FAO and the IAEA. Under this project, 11 member countries in the Asia Pacific region have initiated collaboration on the harmonization of national regulations governing food irradiation. Australia and New Zealand have recently unified their whole regulatory system relating to food, including radiation processing. Most countries in the region have already adopted the Codex General Standard and the Codex Code of Practice for the control of commercial food irradiation. APAC is followed by North America and Europe.

North American Market is rapidly growing due to increased consumer acceptance since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved phytosanitary treatment of fresh fruits and vegetables by irradiation. Earlier there is a small but vocal anti-food irradiation movement in the US. But now most US consumers are neutral to positive about purchasing irradiated foods and appear especially accepting of irradiated fruits and vegetables.

Global Food Irradiation Market Competitive Landscape:

Report covers key development and company profiles of potential players, followers and new entrants. Major players operating in this market are STERIS Isomedix Services Inc, Food Technology Service Inc, Sadex Corporation, Ionisos SA., REVISS Services (UK) Ltd, Sterigenics International LLC, GRAY*STAR Inc, Tecleor LLC, Nordion Inc and Scantech Sciences Inc. These key players are using various Greenfield and brownfield growth strategies to such as merger and acquisition, expansion, joint ventures, patent, new product launches and diversification to increase their regional presence and business operations. Among these Sadex Corporation is a Texas-based corporation operating an electron beam irradiation or “cold pasteurization” facility in Sioux City, Iowa.

Scope of Global Food Irradiation Market

Global Food Irradiation Market, by Source of radiation

• Electron Beam

• Gamma Rays

• X-Rays

Global Food Irradiation Market, by Food type

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Spices

• Grain Foods

• Meat and Poultry

Global Food Irradiation Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operation in Global Food Irradiation Market

• Food Technology Service Inc.

• Sterigenics International, Inc.

• Gray Star, Inc.

• Ionisos SA.

• Nordion Inc.

• Reviss Services Ltd.

• Sadex Corporation

• Scantech Sciences, Inc.

• Steris Isomedix Services

• Phytosan S.A. De C.

• Tecleor LLC

