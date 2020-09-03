Global Food Thickeners Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Source, Product Type, Application, and Region

Global Food Thickeners Market was valued at US$ 10.97 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 16.67 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.37% during a forecast period.

Based on product type, protein segment is projected to fuel the global food thickeners market in the forecast period as the growing popularity of protein food & beverages among consumers across the globe. Increased awareness regarding the benefits of consuming protein among the population globally. On the basis of application, the convenience segment is expected to propel the global food thickeners market growth in the forecast period as increased consumption of convenience food among youth globally.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growing demand for convenience and packaged food among consumers across the globe, which is expected to propel the global food thickeners market during the forecast period. Increased innovations in products such as flavor and texture are surging the global food thickeners market growth. In addition, increased investments in R&D by key players across the globe are expected to fuel the global food thickeners market growth during the forecast period.

Consumer’s preference shifting toward the healthy diet and healthier lifestyles across the globe is boosting the global food thickeners market growth in a positive way. In addition, rapid urbanization coupled with an increased disposable income of middle-class population in emerging economies such as India and China is booming the demand of food thickeners. However, fluctuation in prices of food thickeners and high R&D cost associated with their production, which is estimated to restrain the global food thickeners market growth in the forecast period.

In terms of region, the Asia-Pacific is expected to drive the global food thickeners market during the forecast period as growing consumption of food thickeners and availability of food thickeners in various varieties. Food & beverages manufacturers are focusing on health aspects, product innovation, and improving the functional features such as flavor and texture which are boosting the global food thickeners market growth in a positive way in this region. North America is estimated to generate highest CAGR in the global food thickeners market during the forecast period owing to high consumption of protein, hydrocolloids, starch & starch derivatives range of food & beverages in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Food Thickeners Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Food Thickeners Market.

Scope of the Report Food Thickeners Market

Global Food Thickeners Market, by Source

• Plant

• Animal

• Microbial

Global Food Thickeners Market, by Product Type

• Hydrocolloids

• Protein

• Starch

Global Food Thickeners Market, by Application

• Bakery

• Confectionery

• Sauces

• Beverages

• Convenience Foods

• Others

Global Food Thickeners Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Food Thickeners Market

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Cargill, Inc.

• E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Kerry Group Plc.

• CP Kelco

• Darling Ingredients

• Tate & Lyle PLC.

• Ashland Specialty Ingredients

• TIC Gums

• Fuerst Day Lawson

