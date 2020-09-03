Global Healthy Snacks Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Product Type, Packaging Type, Claim, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Healthy Snacks Market was valued at US$ 26.09 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 37.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% during a forecast period.

Based on the claim, the sugar-free segment is expected to drive the global healthy snacks the market growth in the forecast period as huge demand for healthier and low-calorie food products among consumers across the globe. On the basis of packaging type, the pouches segment estimated to fuel the global healthy snacks the market during the forecast period. It has features such as convenience and low manufacturing cost. In terms of the distribution channel, supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is estimated to surge the global healthy snacks the market in the forecast period.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/28596

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The rise in trend of on the go eating consumption of snacks, which is driving the global healthy snacks market growth in a positive way. Growing awareness regarding health issues due to consuming junk food such as heart diseases, diabetes, and other chronic diseases is estimated to surge the demand for healthy snacks among consumers across the globe. Increased consumer’s inclination toward healthy eating habits and a healthy lifestyle, which is one of the key trends in the global healthy snacks market. The healthy snack is becoming a large portion of diet among consumers globally, which is propelling the global healthy snacks the market growth in a positive way. In addition, various variety of healthy products such as roasted snacks, gluten-free, sugar-free, whole grain products are available in the market which is attracted to consumers. Growing purchasing power of middle-class pollution in emerging economies such as India and China, which is anticipated to boost the demand for meat snacks in the forecast period. However, fluctuation in raw materials price is expected to hamper the growth of the global healthy snacks market in the near future.

In terms of region, Europe is estimated to hold the largest share in the global healthy snacks market during the forecast period as a large consumer base in this region. In addition, increased the popularity of healthy snacks among youth coupled with high spending power which is also driving the global healthy snacks market in this region. The Asia Pacific is projected to generate the highest CAGR in the global healthy snacks market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and hectic and busy lifestyle of population boosting the demand for grab-and-go snacks coupled with health benefits.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Healthy Snacks Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Healthy Snacks Market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/28596

Scope of the Report Healthy Snacks Market

Global Healthy Snacks Market, by Product Type

• Cereal & Granola Bars

• Nuts & Seeds Snacks

• Meat Snacks

• Dried Fruit

• Trail Mix Snacks

• Others

Global Healthy Snacks Market, by Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Retail Stores

• Wholesalers

• Online Channels

• Others

Global Healthy Snacks Market, by Claim

• Gluten-Free

• Low-Fat

• Sugar-Free

• Others

Global Healthy Snacks Market, by Packaging Type

• Jars

• Boxes

• Pouches

• Cans

• Others

Global Healthy Snacks Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Healthy Snacks Market

• General Mills Inc.

• Mondelēz International

• PepsiCo

• Hormel Foods Corporation

• Kind LLC

• Tyson Foods, Inc.

• Nestlé S.A.

• B&G Foods, Inc.

• Hain Celestial

• Dole Food Company Inc.

• Sun-Maid

• Bel Brands

• LT Foods

• Danone

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Healthy Snacks Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Healthy Snacks Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Healthy Snacks Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Healthy Snacks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Healthy Snacks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Healthy Snacks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Healthy Snacks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Healthy Snacks by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Healthy Snacks Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Healthy Snacks Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Healthy Snacks Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Healthy Snacks Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-healthy-snacks-market/28596/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com