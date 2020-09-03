Global Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product Type, Source, Application and Geography

Global Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market was valued US$ 1.44 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 3.00 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.63 % during a forecast period.

Insoluble dietary fiber on fermentation gets transformed into bulking fiber. It offers high water absorption properties insoluble fiber, which are applicable for feed industries, functional food products, and pharmaceutical industries. Soluble dietary fibers are freely dissolved in water.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Shifting consumer food preferences toward high fiber foods like legumes & grains coupled with rising prevalence of health disorders among the geriatric population is expected to drive global insoluble dietary fibers market. Growing demand for biodegradable cellulose product owing to an increasing level of global warming in the environment are expected to propel the growth in global insoluble dietary fibers market.

Shifting consumer food preferences toward high fiber foods like legumes & grains coupled with rising prevalence of health disorders among the geriatric population is expected to drive global insoluble dietary fibers market. Growing demand for biodegradable cellulose product owing to an increasing level of global warming in the environment are expected to propel the growth in global insoluble dietary fibers market.

Cellulose fiber segment is expected to lead the global insoluble dietary fibers market followed by hemicellulose and others. Majority availability of raw materials and reasonably good properties of cellulose over others product types like hemicellulose and others are attracting to the raw material providers, key players and management authorities to capitalise more investment in the global insoluble dietary fibers market during forecast period.

Grain segment is expected to share significant growth in the global insoluble dietary fibers market during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to the availability of raw material for grains than other sources such as legumes, fruits and vegetables.

The global agricultural disinfectant market report represents data points for several countries across multiple regions, namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. By regional analysis, North America is expected share significant growth in the global insoluble dietary fibers market. The growth in the market is attributed to the significant increase in a number of health-conscious consumers. Increasing awareness about of the health benefits among the consumers, which are provided by insoluble dietary fibers are progressively increased. These factors are contributing significance growth for enhancing immunity in the insoluble dietary fibers market.

Data collection and base year analysis of the global insoluble dietary fibers market is done using data collection modules. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and comprehensible models.

The Scope of the Report for Global Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market

Global Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market, By Product Type

• Cellulose

• Hemicellulose

• Chitin & chitosan

• Lignin

• Fiber/bran

• Resistant starch

• Others

Global Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market, By Source

• Grains

• Legumes

• Fruits and vegetables

Global Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market, By Application

• Food and beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Animal food

Global Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• AdvoCare International L.P.

• J. Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH Co KG

• Grain Processing Corporation

• Barndad Nutrition

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• DowDuPont

• Tate & Lyle

• Kerry Group

• Royal DS

• Cargill

• Roquette Frères

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Ingredion Incorporated

• SunOpta, Inc.

• Interfiber

• Solvaira Specialties

• Unipektin Ingredients AG.

