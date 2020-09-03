Global Kombucha Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –By Types, Flavor, Consumer demographics, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global kombucha market was valued US$ 1.5 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 6.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.41 % during a forecast period.Global Kombucha Market, by Consumer demographicsKombucha is a fermented tea prepared with tea, sugar, bacteria, and yeast.Hectic Lifestyle, growing population, rising urbanisation rate, and high popularity of detoxifying drinks are major factor driving the demand for kombucha market during the forecast period.

Health Benefits of Kombucha:

• Improved digestion

• Immune system stimulation

• Arthritis prevention

• Cancer prevention

• Cholesterol reduction

• Energy enhancement

• Weight loss

Easy for manufacturing, increasing demand for probiotic products and growing awareness of kombucha health benefits such as digestion, detoxification, cancer diabetes & prevention are driving the growth of the market. Growing R&D & innovations to expand product portfolio and increasing demand in emerging economies is the major opportunities of the market. However, kombucha beverage recall rates and high supply & inventory carrying cost are limiting the growth of the market.

Women lead the consumer demography segment of the global kombucha market during the forecast period owing to the rising health consciousness in women along with an increasing spending power across the globe. Now a days, females are more focused towards fitness, healthy eating habits & weight loss has significantly influenced the growth of kombucha market.

Herbs & spices and coconut held the highest share & revenue of the global kombucha market owing to key companies focusing on different exotic flavors combining herbs & spices for the production of flavored fermented tea. Citrus is one more important segment of kombucha market and is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

By distributing channel, supermarkets play an important role in kombucha market owing to the Wal-Mart and other retailers signed an agreement with brewers for the distribution of kombucha drinks. The presence of kombucha drinks in online stores is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the Kombucha market during the forecast period owing to the simple manufacturing process of kombucha-based drinks and increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages. North America accounted the largest revenue share owing to the strong distribution network & increasing consumer awareness in the U.S.

Key player operating in the global kombucha market are Buchi Kombucha, Cell-Nique Corporation, GT’s Kombucha, Hain Celestial Group, KeVita Inc., Kombucha Wonder Drink LLC, Kosmic Kombucha, LIVE Beverages, Makana Beverages Inc., NessAlla Kombucha, Red Bull GmbH, Reed’s Inc., Revive Kombucha, Humm Kombucha LLC, and Townshend’s Tea Company.

The report covers a comprehensive study of major market drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, PESTEL, Porters, SWOT, and technological forecasting in the market.

The Scope of Global Kombucha Market:

Global Kombucha Market, by Types:

• Yeast

• Bacteria

• Others

Global Kombucha Market, by Flavor:

• Citrus

• Apple, coconut, & mango

• Herbs & spices

• Flowers

• Berries

• Other

Global Kombucha Market, by Consumer demographics:

• Male

• Female

Global Kombucha Market, by Distribution Channel:

• Hypermarkets & supermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Food and drinks specialty stores

• Others

Global Kombucha Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Kombucha Market:

• Buchi Kombucha

• Cell-Nique Corporation

• GT’s Kombucha

• Hain Celestial Group

• KeVita Inc.

• Kombucha Wonder Drink LLC

• Kosmic Kombucha

• LIVE Beverages

• Makana Beverages Inc.

• NessAlla Kombucha

• Red Bull GmbH

• Reed’s Inc.

• Revive Kombucha

• Humm Kombucha LLC

• Townshend’s Tea Company

