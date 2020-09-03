Post-pandemic Analysis on Drip Irrigation Market 2020 to 2029 Players: Netafim, Rivulis Irrigation, Jain Irrigation Systems, The Toro Company, Valmont Industries, Rain Bird Corporation and Others

2020-2029 Report on Global Drip Irrigation Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel research report focuses on demand and supply analysis at the global regional and domestic level. Considering the global perspective, the report presents overall Drip Irrigation market by size by analyzing historical data and future prospective. The report focuses on several key regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

2019 has been considered as the base year and the report gives market estimation for the period 2020 to 2029. The report studies the worldwide Drip Irrigation market (size, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions.

Major Key Players of Drip Irrigation Market Report:

Netafim, Rivulis Irrigation, Jain Irrigation Systems, The Toro Company, Valmont Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, Lindsay Corporation, Hunter Industries, Eurodrip S.A, Trimble, Elgo Irrigation Ltd, EPC Industry, Shanghai Huawei, Grodan, Microjet Irrigation Systems

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Porous Soaker Hose Systems

Emitter Drip System

Watermatic Drip System

Micro Misting Sprinklers

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Agricultural Irrigation

Landscape Irrigation

Greenhouse Irrigation

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Drip Irrigation Market Overview

1.1 Drip Irrigation Definition

1.2 Global Drip Irrigation Market Size Status and Outlook (2014-2029)

1.3 Global Drip Irrigation Market Size Comparison by Region (2014-2029)

1.4 Global Drip Irrigation Market Size Comparison by Type (2014-2029)

1.5 Global Drip Irrigation Market Size Comparison by Application (2014-2029)

1.6 Global Drip Irrigation Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2014-2029)

1.7 Drip Irrigation Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Drip Irrigation Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Drip Irrigation Sales and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.2 Global Drip Irrigation Revenue and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.3 Global Drip Irrigation Average Price by Player (2017-2019)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Drip Irrigation Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Drip Irrigation Market by Type

3.1.1 Porous Soaker Hose Systems

3.1.2 Emitter Drip System

3.1.3 Watermatic Drip System

3.1.4 Micro Misting Sprinklers

3.2 Global Drip Irrigation Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Drip Irrigation Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.4 Global Drip Irrigation Average Price by Type (2014-2019)

3.5 Leading Players of Drip Irrigation by Type in 2019

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Drip Irrigation Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Drip Irrigation Market by Application

4.1.1 Agricultural Irrigation

4.1.2 Landscape Irrigation

4.1.3 Greenhouse Irrigation

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Drip Irrigation Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Drip Irrigation by Application in 2019

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Drip Irrigation Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Drip Irrigation Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Drip Irrigation Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2014-2019)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Drip Irrigation by Sales Channel in 2019

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Drip Irrigation Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Drip Irrigation Market Size and CAGR by Region (2014-2029)

6.2 Global Drip Irrigation Sales and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

6.3 Global Drip Irrigation Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Market by Country

6.4.2 North America Drip Irrigation Market Share by Type

6.4.3 North America Drip Irrigation Market Share by Application

6.4.4 United States

6.4.5 Canada

6.4.6 Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Market by Country

6.5.2 Europe Drip Irrigation Market Share by Type

6.5.3 Europe Drip Irrigation Market Share by Application

6.5.4 Germany

6.5.5 UK

6.5.6 France

6.5.7 Italy

6.5.8 Russia

6.5.9 Spain

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country

6.6.2 Asia-Pacific Drip Irrigation Market Share by Type

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific Drip Irrigation Market Share by Application

6.6.4 China

6.6.5 Japan

6.6.6 Korea

6.6.7 India

6.6.8 Southeast Asia

6.6.9 Australia

6.7 South America

6.7.1 South America Market by Country

6.7.2 South America Drip Irrigation Market Share by Type

6.7.3 South America Drip Irrigation Market Share by Application

6.7.4 Brazil

6.7.5 Argentina

6.7.6 Colombia

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country

6.8.2 Middle East & Africa Drip Irrigation Market Share by Type

6.8.3 Middle East & Africa Drip Irrigation Market Share by Application

6.8.4 UAE

6.8.5 Saudi Arabia

6.8.6 South Africa

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Drip Irrigation Players

7.1 Netafim

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Service Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 COVID-19 Impact on Netafim

7.2 Rivulis Irrigation

7.3 Jain Irrigation Systems

7.4 The Toro Company

7.5 Valmont Industries

7.6 Rain Bird Corporation

7.7 Lindsay Corporation

7.8 Hunter Industries

7.9 Eurodrip S.A

7.10 Trimble

7.11 Elgo Irrigation Ltd

7.12 EPC Industry

7.13 Shanghai Huawei

7.14 Grodan

7.15 Microjet Irrigation Systems

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Drip Irrigation

8.1 Industrial Chain of Drip Irrigation

8.2 Upstream of Drip Irrigation

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.2.4 Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.5 Manufacturing Process

8.3 Downstream of Drip Irrigation

8.3.1 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Drip Irrigation

8.3.2 Leading Consumers of Drip Irrigation

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Drip Irrigation (2020-2029)

9.1 Global Drip Irrigation Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2020-2029)

9.2 Global Drip Irrigation Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2020-2029)

9.3 Global Drip Irrigation Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2020-2029)

9.4 Global Drip Irrigation Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2020-2029)

9.5 Global Drip Irrigation Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Sales Channel (2020-2029)

Chapter 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

