Global Lutein Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Form, by Source, by Production Process, by Application and by Geography

Global Lutein Market was valued at USD 288.41 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 463.16 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.10% over forecast period 2020-2027.

Global Lutein Market Drivers and Restrains:

Luteins are naturally occurring carotenoids that have huge applications, especially in food & beverages. Benefits of lutein include prevention against eye diseases as well that has further formed another key factor to boost the overall growth of lutein market globally.

The growth of Lutein market is driven by rising demand for eye supplements due to the surge in healthcare sector, hectic lifestyle and lack of stable diet have increased health problems such as diabetes, heart diseases, obesity, and stroke will boost the lutein market over forecast period. Moreover, factors such as an increase in demand for lutein as a natural colorant in food and beverage applications, and the use of lutein in animal feed additives are expected to drive the demand for this ingredient in various consumer markets.

Supplements which contain lutein have some restraint, it may cause hives, rash, stomach cramps, and facial swelling & breathing problem is the major restraint of lutein market.

Global Lutein Market Segmentation Analysis:

The Lutein market is segmented by form, by sources, by applications, by production processes, and by geography. By form, powder & crystalline form sub-segment will hold the largest Lutein market share followed by oil suspensions over forecast period.

Among the applications segment, dietary supplements sub-segment held the 29% market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Dietary supplements contain a good amount of minerals; vitamins and fatty acid that help consumers to stay healthy as well as preventing them from harmful diseases.

By source, Natural lutein is expected to witness lucrative growth owing to the growing awareness about the benefits of the product and the growing health-conscious population globally.

Global Lutein Market Regional Analysis:

By geography, market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, MEA& Africa and Latin America. Europe is expected to remain the dominant region with a 37.4% market share owing to increasing awareness about the advantages of carotenoid consumption, lutein finds application in pharmaceuticals, animal feed, medicine, and human food.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% over forecast period. Developing economies such as China and India are likely to witness high growth High prevalence of eye disorders coupled with the growing demand for dietary supplements is anticipated to stimulate demand. An Increased health consciousness population and changing consumer lifestyle and preference along with growing awareness regarding the health benefits of the product are likely to drive the growth of this market segment.

Global Lutein Market Competitive Landscape:

Report covers key development and company profiles of major key players. Some key players are operating in this market are DSM, BASF, Solaray, Sundown, Iorrow, Allied Biotech Corporation, Tianjin Pharmaland, Nature’s Bounty, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Kemin Industries, Inc., DDW and The Colour House. By using various inorganic and organic growth strategies such as expansion, strategic alliances, merger and acquisition, new product launches, joint ventures etc. these players are increasing their regional presence and business operations.

For instance, In March, 2019, Kemin Industries, announced the launch of organic KEM GLO. Organic KEM GLO, a USDA-certified organic additive helps organic egg producers intensify the color of egg yolks. Organic KEM GLO is an addition to the existing line of Kemin’s cerotenoids such as KEM GLO, ORO GLO and Organic ORO GLO. The product launched by the company provides the egg yolk color benefits and lutein value to eggs.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Lutein Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Lutein Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Lutein Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Lutein Market make the report investor’s guide.

Some of the major players operating in the Lutein market are as follows:

• BASF (Germany)

• Anhui Ruisen (China)

• Chr. Hansen (Denmark)

• Kemin (US)

• E.I.D. Parry (India)

• Nature’s Bounty (US)

• Solaray (US)

• Ddw The Color House (US)

• Döhler (Germany)

• Lycored (Israel)

• Allied Biotech (Taiwan)

• Piveg (US)

• Fenchem (China).

Key Target Audience:

• Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

• Associations and industry bodies

• Researchers

• Traders, distributors, and retailers

• Raw material suppliers and distributors

• Lutein manufacturers and suppliers

• Carotenoid or natural color industry players

• Industry experts

Years considered to estimate the market size of the lutein market have been mentioned below:

• Base year-2018

• Estimated year-2019

• Forecast year- 2019 to 2026

Scope of the Report:

This research report segments the lutein market based on form, application, source, process and geography:

Lutein Market, by Form:

• Powder & crystalline

• Beadlet

• Oil suspension

• Emulsion

Lutein Market, by Application:

• Food

• Beverages

• Dietary supplements

• Animal feed

• Others

Lutein Market, by Source:

• Natural

• Synthetic

Lutein Market, by Process:

• Chemical synthesis

• Extraction from botanical materials

• Fermentation

• Algae route

Lutein Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of The North America lutein Market

• Breakdown of The Europe lutein Market

• Breakdown of The Asia Pacific lutein Market

• Breakdown of The Middle East & Africa lutein Market

• Breakdown of The Latin America lutein Market

