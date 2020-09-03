Global Mango Puree Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Nature, Packaging, Distribution channel and Region

Global Mango Puree Market was value US$ 955.0Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2210.0Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.06 %.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global mango puree market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global mango puree market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The major driving factor that is likely to support the growth of the global mango puree market is the increased product demand from the beverage industry in the coming years. Several large-scale food producers have introduced products based on mango puree into the market. Many companies are Starbucks, McDonald’s, etc., largely use fruit purees in their smoothies. These smoothies are in large demand amongst the consumers, which is likely to positively leverage the mango puree market in the upcoming future.

Additionally, growing consumption of flavoured yoghurt in various regions across the globe is projected to further support the growth of mango puree market. The organic mango puree is in higher demand by consumers owing to growing awareness regarding the usage of organic products. Trends and opportunities of the market are, consumers are selecting for organic mango products to avoid chemical products for health reasons. Processed mango product makers are shifting toward online channels for distribution.

Organic mango segment is dominating the global mango puree market. Organic mango puree is processed from sound ripe mango rosa variety mangos, which are de-seeded, peeled, and run through a screen to retain the characteristic flavour and colour of the complete fruit. In some cases, the puree is pasteurized to rise shelf life. Fruit puree holds all the juice and a large proportion of the fibrous matter of the raw fruit.

Pouch segment is predicted to have substantial growth in the market owing to its features like flexibility and its ability to keep the product fresh and best to store liquid and semi-liquid products. A pouch is a small flexible bag or soft container like a small bag which is the best source to pack or mango puree.

Region-wise, The Asia Pacific region is dominating the global mango puree market. This is owing to the huge demand for organic fruit juice across the APAC region. India is one of the biggest exporters of mangoes in the entire APAC region. Furthermore, a large number of key players are present in this region that is fuelling many product developments, which, in turn, is likely to drive this regional market in the future.

Some of the key players operating in the global mango puree market, Varadaraja Foods Private Limited, Tree Top Inc., Dohler GmbH, Galla Foods, Mother India Farms.

Scope of Global Mango Puree Market

Global Mango Puree Market, by Nature

• Organic

• Conventional

Global Mango Puree Market, by Packing

• Can

• Pouch

• P.E.T Jars

• Bottles

Global Mango Puree Market, by Distribution channel

• Departmental Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online Retail

• Others

Global Mango Puree Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Mango Puree Market

• 7D Mangoes

• Superior Foods Inc.

• Varadaraja Foods Private Limited

• Mother India Farms

• Galla Foods

• Tree Top Inc.

• AGRANA Group

• Kiril Mischeff

• Foods Pty Ltd

• Nestlé S.A.

• The Hain Celestial Group

• Newberry International Produce Limited

• Symrise AG.

• Riviana Foods Pty Ltd

• Kiril Mischeff

• Döhler GmbH

