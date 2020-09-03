Global Marine Ingredient Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Form, Ingredient, End user, and Region

Global Marine Ingredient Market was valued US$ 6.9 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 11.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.12 % during a forecast period.

Global Marine Ingredient Market: Overview

Marine ingredients are nutritious products used mostly for human consumption or animal feed and are resulting from marine organisms such as fish, krill, shellfish and algae. Sustainability is a key position in the harvesting of any of the marine life forms to guarantee the continued growth and maintenance of the inhabitants of the oceans.The marine ingredients market is considered by its fragmented nature with a number of multinational, regional, and local players. The multinational players enjoy a well-established location and acquire a large share of over 40% of the marine ingredients market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Marine Ingredient Market: Drivers and Restraints

The marine ingredients market is knowingly governed by the aquaculture manufacturers,critical segments in the market are the health-driven marine ingredients – animal and pet foods and pharmaceutical industry. There is a huge growth of potentialemerging segment of marine ingredients enhanced infant formula over the course of the forecast period.Marine ingredients market has to face-off only their incomplete substitutes, owing to their nutrient skilled profile, which displays their monopoly as a rich-source of protein and paves way for their applications in the animal feed industry.

On the other hand, the unpredictable price of materials will restrict growth of marine ingredient market. Inflexibility in the laws, demand of consumers will fall for the trends of ‘organic’ products.Further, the government will increase the advanced technologies and decline the existing technologies for increasing the demand for marine ingredient market during forecast period.

Global Marine Ingredient Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of service type,the growing demand for marine products from the food and retail industries, the volume share for marine ingredient fish oil is being projected to higher than the powder segment of marine ingredients.Increase in demand for halal fish oil is dependent on consumer behavior toward fish oils and healthy foods (fortified). Food and beverages are following the marine ingredient fish oil which is seen to be increasing demand for marine ingredient market in forecast period.

Global Marine Ingredient Market: Regional Analysis

The multinational companies predict vast growth likely in Asia Pacific and Europe region, owing to develop new product lines or expand their geographic reach. Europe is the main consumer of marine ingredients and is projected to contribute around 40.1% value share of marine ingredients over the forecast period, owing to increased key marine ingredients producers in the market. The marine ingredients market remains below the influence of regional players,obtaining a share of over 35% and local players securing a share of over 20%.

Around 20% of world population has Muslims, concentrationin Middle-East and Africa followed by Asia-Pacific region which demanded for halal foods including halal based fish oil, is projected to boost the demand for marine ingredients market over the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Marine Ingredientmarket dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Marine Ingredientmarket.

Scope of Global Marine Ingredient Market

Global Marine Ingredient Market, by Type

• Fish Meal

• Fish Oil

• Liquid

• Others (marine proteins, peptides, etc.)

Global Marine Ingredient Market, by Form

• Powder

• Liquid

Global Marine Ingredient Market, by Ingredient

• Protein

• Ash

• Fatty Acids

• Other(vitamins, enzymes, etc.)

Global Marine Ingredient Market, by End User

• Poultry Feed

• Aquaculture

• Animal Food

• Food & Beverages

• Sports Nutrition & Dietary Supplement

• Infant Formula

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Others

Global Marine Ingredient Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Marine Ingredient Market

• HofsethBioCare ASA

• TripleNine Group A/S

• Bio-marine Ingredients Ireland Ltd.

• SA Copalis, Symrise AG

• Scanbio SA

• Bio-Oregon Protein, Inc.

• Cargill Inc.

• A. Costantino& C. S.P.A.

• Alaska Protein Recovery LLC.

• Titan Biotech Limited

• Jiangxi Cosen Biochemical Co. Ltd.

• Gelita AG

