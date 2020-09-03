Global Meat Extract Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Product Type, Application, Form and Region

Global Meat Extract Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 27.9 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.Global Meat Extract MarketDemand for meat extract is growing in the food and feed industry owing to benefits and nutritional content. It contains myoglobin and haem in high amount and aids for the formation of peroxide. Most of the people demand convenient however nutritious food products. Protein intake is growing as people are more conscious about their health. Meat extract contains more nutrition so that it has a varied application in the food processing industry. In the food industry, meat extract is used as a flavoring agent in various broths as well as beverages.

However, health concerns associated with these products and their high costs are likely to hinder the growth of the meat substitutes market during the forecast period. The presence of strict regulations regarding various certifications and production process of these products can restrict the market growth.

The report provides detailed information related to dynamics, segmentation of the global meat extract market and categorizes it at various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

A chicken segment to hold XX% market share during the forecast period. Chicken extracts segment accounted for a significant share of the global market and is expected to witness substantial gains on account of the benefits it offers to the brain. The consumption of chicken meat aqueous extract helps in developing cognitive performance, especially related to memory and learning, which is anticipated to boost the demand for meat extracts in the coming period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest XX% share of the global market for the meat extract during the forecast period. Increased preference for vegetarian food coupled with the limited production of animal products are some factors driving the growth of this segment. Moreover, growing awareness of health and the environment are also projected to fuel the meat substitutes market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Meat Extract Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Meat Extract Market.

Scope of the Global Meat Extract Market

Global Meat Extract Market, By Product Type

• Chicken

• Pork

• Beef

• Fish

Global Meat Extract Market, By Application

• Industrial

• Commercial

Global Meat Extract Market, By Form

• Powder

• Liquid

• Granules

• Paste

Global Meat Extract Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Meat Extract Market

• Givaudan

• Haco Holding AG

• Carnad Natural Taste

• International Dehydrated Foods, Inc.

• Titan Biotech

• Bhagwati Chemicals

• Carnad A/S

• Colin Ingredients

• JBS Global (UK) Ltd.

• NH Foods Australia Pty Ltd.

• Proliant Inc.

• ARIAKE Japan Co., Ltd

• Meioh Bussan Co.

