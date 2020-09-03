AI Chipsets in IoT Market Technological Development with Prominent Key Players: NVidia Corporation, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Baidu Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd.

AI technology is permeating almost every sector of the global economy with diverse sets of use cases and applications. AI chipset technology is evolving with many vendors aggressively working towards improving data processing capability as well as energy efficiency and other key factors. AI chipset-enabled networks of devices and systems will drive substantial change in industrial and workplace environments.

Report Consultant has introduced a new report titled as Global AI Chipsets in IoT market into its database that is formed by the means of primary and secondary research processes. It gives a comprehensive description to the reader about the benefits and drawbacks of the current market scenario. It also gives statistics regarding the upcoming trends and financial as well as the socio-economic aspects affecting the industry.

Top Key Players:

NVidia Corporation, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Baidu Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Softbank Group Corp. (ARM Limited), Apple Inc., ARM, and Others.

AI Chipsets in IoT Market Types of the market are

GPU

FPGA

ASIC

AI Chipsets in IoT Market Applications:

Robotics

Consumer Electronics

Security systems

Automobile

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the AI Chipsets in IoT market in 2020.

Increase in geriatric population, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases across the world, and surge in health care expenditure propel demand for biopharmaceuticals. This in turn is likely to fuel the growth of the global AI Chipsets in IoT market during the forecast period. Several pharmaceutical companies are engaged in research and development of innovative new formulations and biological drugs to meet the unmet therapeutic needs.

The report enables new and existing businesses to address concerns regarding the flexibility and growth prospects of their current approach and enhances them with sufficient knowledge to make the required alterations. It provides an intricate view of the Global AI Chipsets in IoT market, which emphasizes on regions such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

To conclude with, the report seamlessly combines data into an integrated study that understands the importance of awareness about intermingling factors involved in the Global AI Chipsets in IoT market.

