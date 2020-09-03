Global Mycotoxin Testing Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Type, Technology, Food Tested, Feed Tested, Application, and Region

Global Mycotoxin Testing Market was valued at US$ 855 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1355.1 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.93% during a forecast period.

The food tested segment is estimated to drive the global mycotoxin testing market in the forecast period. Based on the type, deoxynivalenol segment is projected to boost the global mycotoxin testing market during the forecast period as the rising prevalence of Fusarium graminearum species of fungi, which produces deoxynivalenol (DON toxin).

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/28550

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increased need for food safety across the globe, which is booming the global mycotoxin testing market. Global mycotoxin testing market is led by humid atmospheric conditions. Growing concerns regarding health and food safety among consumers globally, which is driving the global mycotoxin testing market. Various government bodies making strict regulations regarding issues of mycotoxins is projected to boom the global mycotoxin testing market growth. In addition, increased awareness regarding the presence of mycotoxins among consumers across the globe is propelling the global mycotoxin testing market growth in a positive way. The rise in technological advancements is surging the global mycotoxin testing market growth. The demand for the fusarium toxin is increased across the globe which is expected to surge the global market. However, the lack of food control systems and technology in emerging economies such as India and China, which are estimated to hamper the global mycotoxins market growth.

In terms of region, Europe is estimated to hold the largest share in the global mycotoxin testing market during the forecast period owing to increased demand for the mycotoxin testing in this region. North America is expected to generate the highest CAGR in the global mycotoxin testing market in the forecast period as strict government’s rules & regulations regarding the food & beverages safety in this region. The Asia Pacific is expected to fuel the mycotoxin testing market in this region as growing health awareness among consumers coupled with increased per capita income of consumers. In addition increasing population with a rising in demand for the food in this region, which is also expected to drive the mycotoxin testing market growth in a positive way.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Mycotoxin Testing Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Mycotoxin Testing Market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/28550

Scope of the Report Mycotoxin Testing Market

Global Mycotoxin Testing Market, by Type

• Aflatoxins

• Ochratoxins

• Fumonisins

• Deoxynivalenol

• Trichothecenes

• Zearalenone

• Patulin

• Others

Global Mycotoxin Testing Market, by Technology

• Chromatography- & Spectroscopy-Based

• Immunoassay-Based

• Others

Global Mycotoxin Testing Market, by Food Tested

• Cereals, Grains & Pulses

• Milk & Milk Products

• Meat, Poultry & Seafood

• Nuts, Seeds & Spices

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Others

Global Mycotoxin Testing Market, by Feed Tested

• Cereals & Cereal By-Products

• Seeds & Seed Products

• Forage & Silage

• Others

Global Mycotoxin Testing Market, by Application

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Dairy Products

• Meat & Seafoods

• Cereal

• Others

Global Mycotoxin Testing Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Mycotoxin Testing Market

• Bureau Veritas S.A.

• Intertek Group Plc.

• AsureQuality

• Silliker Inc.

• Symbio Laboratories

• SGS S.A

• Eurofins Scientific

• ALS Limited

• Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH

• Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

• Mérieux NutriSciences

• NEOGEN CORPORATION

• OMIC USA Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Mycotoxin Testing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Mycotoxin Testing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Mycotoxin Testing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Mycotoxin Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Mycotoxin Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Mycotoxin Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Mycotoxin Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Mycotoxin Testing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Mycotoxin Testing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Mycotoxin Testing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Mycotoxin Testing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Mycotoxin Testing Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-mycotoxin-testing-market/28550/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com