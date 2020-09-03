Global Natural Source Vitamin E Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product, Application, and Region

Global Natural Source Vitamin E Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.



Market overview:

Natural source vitamin E is an energetic nutrient for health and is a combination of the fat-soluble vitamins which occur naturally in eight different forms, containing four tocopherols (alpha, beta, gamma, and delta) and four tocotrienols. Alpha-tocopherol is the most common and most potent form of the vitamin. Natural vitamin E is generally found in a variety of foods, like green vegetables, nuts, oils, wheat, etc. Also, sunflower seeds, shellfish, almonds, sweet red peppers, olive oil, mangoes, fresh fish, etc. are another more source of vitamin E. Natural vitamin E works as an antioxidant as it shelters human body muscles from any damage, helps to protect from viral infections and germs.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/52551

Several government initiatives are being taken, to increase the consumption of fortified food & beverages, mainly in emerging countries, such as China and India. For instance, the promotion of fortified foods by China’s Ministry of Health, together with growing health concerns related to age, myopia in adults, and other diseases, is expected to drive the market. The top six companies account for around 60% market share. ADM, DSM and Zhejiang Medicine are the key player in the industry.

Market Dynamics:

An increasing number of patients with vitamin E deficiency, mainly in the aged population, is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the global natural source vitamin E market. Moreover, daily consumption of natural-source vitamin E helps in prevents from hair loss, improves strength of the eyes, helps to balance hormones, balances cholesterol levels in the body, helps to prevent cancer, heart diseases and disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, liver-related problems, helps cure from cells infections, and helps to avoid or overcome other skin-related issues. The above-mentioned are other major factors expected to drive the growth of the global natural source vitamin E market to a significant extent. Furthermore, the high adoption of natural-source vitamin E in applications like functional dairy products, dietary supplements, food & beverages, etc. In addition, the increasing consciousness about multiple benefits offered by natural vitamin E products is expected to make worthwhile growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

On the other hand, overconsumption of natural vitamin E might have potential side effects, for example, headache, rashes, vomiting, and hormonal imbalance are some of the main factors that could restrain the growth of the global natural source vitamin E market.

Market Segmentation:

The global natural source vitamin E market is segmented by product, application, and region. Based on type segments, the Tocopherol segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the global natural source vitamin E market, thanks to the high demand for the Tocopherol type as compared to Tocotrienol type. This is because Tocotrienol is not easily absorbed by the human body as compared to the highly absorbable Tocopherol type. Though, the high adoption of Tocotrienols in personal care products, and cosmetics industry is expected to lead to higher demand for Tocotrienol in the future, thus supporting revenue growth of the segment.

Region-wise, North America is expected to hold the largest market share of the global market in terms of revenue over the estimated period, thanks to high consumption of nutritious natural vitamin E drinks and refreshed food by individuals, and demand for dietary supplements by people who are engaged in any type of physical activities, like gym, yoga, jogging, etc. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific market is expected to hold significant revenue share in the global natural source vitamin E market and is expected to register at a CAGR of XX% in the global natural source vitamin E market, because of increasing preference towards cosmetics and skin care products among female population, combined with demand for natural source vitamin E for producing cosmetics and personal care products in the region.

Recent Development:

In China on Jan 2019, a company collaboration was declared between DSM and Nenter & Co. Inc.

In Dec 2018, Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline PLC entered into an agreement to generate a leading global consumer healthcare company.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Natural Source Vitamin E Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Natural Source Vitamin E Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Natural Source Vitamin E Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Natural Source Vitamin E Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/52551

Scope of the Global Natural Source Vitamin E Market

Global Natural Source Vitamin E Market, By Product

• Tocopherols

• Tocotrienols

Global Natural Source Vitamin E Market, By Application

• Dietary Supplements

• Food and Beverages

• Cosmetics

• Others

Global Natural Source Vitamin E Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Natural Source Vitamin E Market

• BASF SE

• Archer Daniels Midlands Company

• Wilmar Spring Fruit Nutrition Products Co. Ltd.

• Beijing Gingko Group

• Davos Life Science

• Eisai Food and Chemical

• Fenchem Biotek

• Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd.

• Zhejiang Worldbestve Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

• Koninklijke Dsm N.V

• Brenntag AG

• Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich)

• Excel Vite, Inc.

• Parachem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

• Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (Davos Life Science)

• Nature’s Bounty Co.

• Healthful International Co., Ltd. (HSF)

• Amway Corporation

• Puritan’s Pride

• Organic Technologies

• Herbalife International of America, Inc.

• Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

• Xi’an Healthful Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

• Now Foods

• Elementa Food Ingredients

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Natural Source Vitamin E Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Natural Source Vitamin E Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Natural Source Vitamin E Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Natural Source Vitamin E Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Natural Source Vitamin E Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Natural Source Vitamin E Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Natural Source Vitamin E Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Natural Source Vitamin E by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Natural Source Vitamin E Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Natural Source Vitamin E Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Natural Source Vitamin E Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Natural Source Vitamin E Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-natural-source-vitamin-e-market/52551/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com