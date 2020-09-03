Global Load Monitoring System (LMS) Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Offering, Technology, Industry and Region.

Global Load Monitoring System Market size was valued at US$ 2.4 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 3.36 Bn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 4.32 % during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global Load monitoring system market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by Technology, price, financial position, Technology portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global load monitoring system market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

LMS continues to build the business and encompass its offering with an increased hire capability as well as providing a new fast-track repair and calibration. These features precisely created to support customers who need rapid turn-around when situations are critical. LMS is used in many applications such as in the marine, energy, subsea, construction, manufacturing and civil engineering industries.

The major factors powering the growth of the load monitoring system market include an increase in demand for a load monitoring system in healthcare, rise in the use of load monitoring system for testing and monitoring aircraft parts, the decline in instrumental errors owing to technological innovations in load cells and a rise in demand for remote load monitoring.

The compliance with various standards and complex manufacturing process restrain the progress of the load monitoring system market. Entry barriers for new vendors from international players and volatility in demand for LMS are the major challenges to the growth of the market.

Increase in Demand for Digital Load Cells and Rise in Demand for Customized Load Monitoring System products are anticipated to create several opportunities in the Load Monitoring system market in the coming years.

The load cell is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period owing to load cell is the most used offering of the LMS market. Increased industrial output and the ensuing demand for industrial weighing equipment in the industrial manufacturing sector and enlarged investments in industrial automation technologies and stable growth in demand from load monitoring applications are anticipated to drive demand for load cells during the forecast period. Also rising adoption of Industrial IoT and automation is expected to increase the demand for load cell indicators and controllers.

Analog technology segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to its simplicity of implementation, low cost and increasing demand from various industries such as food & beverages, agriculture, mining, and automotive industries are boosting the growth of analog load monitoring system. Also, the analog load cells use strain gauge for computing the strain or compression applied by the load. The strain gauge is the most significant component of the analog load cell. The strain gauge is constructed in units using thin metal pieces.

Also, the digital load monitoring system market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period owing to increased digitization, adoption of IoT, higher accuracy and increasing demand for precision weighing in heavy lifting applications.

The automotive industry is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to rising demand for vehicles and growing need to ensure timely maintenance of vehicles for load cell-based material handling machinery, which diminishes the lead time and increases productivity, in the automotive industry. The LMS plays a key role in the automotive industry for measuring tension and compression. Also, load cells are used in the automotive industry for several applications such as design optimization, dynamometer, durability test platform, component testing, structural testing, R&D and so on.

Also, the healthcare industry is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period because of the advancement in technology, changes in the functionality of medical devices and digitization in healthcare operations are the factors driving the growth of the healthcare industry.

Europe is expected to dominate the LMS market during the forecast period owing to the existence of a large manufacturing base of automotive and aerospace industries that cater to material handling activities drives the demand for a load monitoring system in Europe. The load monitoring system market in Europe is mostly concentrated in Western Europe with countries including Germany, the UK, and France. The construction, industrial manufacturing, and automotive are the main contributors to the load monitoring system market in Europe.

Scope of Global Load Monitoring System Market

Global Load Monitoring System Market, by Offering

• Load Cell

• Indicator & Controller

• Data Logging Software

Global Load Monitoring System Market, by Technology

• Analog

• Digital

Global Load Monitoring System Market, by Industry

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Marine

• Construction

• Others

Global Load Monitoring System Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Load Monitoring System Market

• Flintec

• Mettler Toledo

• Precia Molen

• Spectris

• Vishay Precision Group

• Dynamic Load Monitoring

• JCM Load Monitoring

• LCM Systems

• Load Monitoring Systems

• Straightpoint

• Wirop Industrial

• Eilersen Electric Digital Systems

• Euroload

• Futek Advanced Sensor Technology

• Mantracourt Electronics

• Pce Deutschland

