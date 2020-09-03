Global Log Management Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Geography

Global Log Management Market was valued US$ 792.60 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Log management protects arrange endpoints and plans from acts of neglect, cybercriminals, and advanced persistent threats. Ability to offer enhanced security by identifying security breaches in an organization, increasing use of IT applications and the need for a high volume high-speed data are boosting the log management market. The huge amount of data generated by enterprises during their daily operations coupled with the lack of uniform data formatting is limiting the market growth. Easy availability of free and open-source log management solutions may restrict the log management market growth. Shutting down systems, blocking IP addresses, and immobilizing USB storage capabilities that are estimated to offer more growth opportunities for the industry.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Solution segment in the log management market is expected to hold the XX% market owing to rising demand for secure IT infrastructure solutions, and protect data & information from advanced cyber-attacks. Log management solutions help to minimize the loss of data through regular control and monitoring of computer-generated logs & events.

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector are estimated to hold XX% market share owing to increasing acceptance of IoT applications and mobile devices for banking & financial applications. Banks are highly at risk to cyber-attacks & security threats due to their multi-channel distributed nature, and the fact that, they are the richest source of identities and provide direct access to monetary assets.

North America is expected to hold the XX% market share and dominates the market throughout the forecast period, owing to presence of large number of log management software vendors. The U.S. and Canada are projected to be the highest revenue-generating economies for log management market services mainly owing to the presence of businesses.

The key players operating in the Global Log Management Market are SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC, AlienVault, AlertLogic, Blackstratus, Inc., Veriato, Inc., Loggly, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell, Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., Splunk, Inc., Intel Security, International Business Machines Corporation, printer friendly, send to a friend, Loggly, Inc., Rapid7, Inc., Sematext Group, Inc., and Veriato, Inc.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Log Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Log Management Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Log Management Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Log Management Market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Global Log Management Market

Global Log Management Market by Component

• Solution

• Services

Global Log Management Market by Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Log Management Market by Organization Size

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large enterprises

Global Log Management Market by Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Energy and utilities

• Government and public utilities

• Healthcare

• IT and telecom

• Retail

• Others

Global Log Management Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Log Management Market

• SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

• AlienVault

• AlertLogic

• Blackstratus, Inc.

• Veriato, Inc.

• Loggly, Inc.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Dell, Inc.

• LogRhythm, Inc.

• Splunk, Inc.

• Intel Security

• International Business Machines Corporation

• printer friendly

• send to a friend

• Loggly, Inc.

• Rapid7, Inc.

• Sematext Group, Inc.

• Veriato, Inc.

Global Log Management Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22019

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business