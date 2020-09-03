Global Logistics Automation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component, by Organization Size, by Vertical, and by Geography

Global Logistics Automation Market is expected to reach US$ 90.74 Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

The report of global logistics automation market is segmented by component, organization size, vertical, and region. In terms of component, the global logistics automation market is classified into warehouse & storage management, transportation management. Based on organization size, the global logistics automation market is segregated into small & medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of vertical, the global logistics automation market is categorized into retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, oil, gas & energy, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, logistics & transportation, automotive, aerospace & defence, food & beverage, chemicals, and others. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

One of the significant drivers of the logistics automation market growth is rising adoption of big data in automated logistics technologies. Increasing use of IoT platform in logistics and supply chain management is further boosting the growth of logistics automation market across the globe. Moreover, the growing popularity of Logistics 4.0 in transportation and warehousing drives the growth of the global logistics automation market. Logistics 4.0 has the potential to automate the value stream that consists of autonomous vehicles (driverless cars) and elimination of warehouse operation in favor of predictive deliveries with zero-lead time integration. Furthermore, high penetration of robotics in warehouse management fuelling the growth of the global logistics automation market. The robots follow a set of defined pathways, utilizing route marks from labels on the ground. Different systems utilize ultrasonic sensors such as those in automotive parking. However, high capital can restrain the growth of the global logistics automation market.

Global Logistics Automation Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/7182

On the basis component, the transportation management segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the warehouse & storage management segment during the forecast period. The need to ensure timely delivery of goods and reduce transportation costs is one of the most significant factors estimated to drive the growth of the transportation management segment.

Based on vertical, the automotive segment is estimated to lead the logistics automation market during the forecast period. Rising competition in the automotive industry has propelled the demand for automated production systems and flexible logistics systems to enhance the manufacturing and supply of vehicles. The automotive sector uses logistics & fleet management solutions to manage, track, and monitor the movement of goods and vehicle fleet.

In terms of region, North America is expected to have the largest market share in the logistics automation market during the forecast period. Numerous companies in North America are adopting logistics automation solutions to improve supply chain operations. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the highest growth rate in the global logistics automation market during the forecast period. The reason behind the growth is large-scale industrialization in emerging economies such as India and China.

Some of the key players in the global logistics automation market are Toshiba Logistics, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Wisetech Global, System Logistics SPA, Falcon Autotech, Dematic, Daifuku, Swisslog, Honeywell Intelligrated, Murata Machinery, Knapp GG, Jungheinrich AG, SSI Schaefer, Mecalux, S.A., Vitronic, Beumer Group, Hinditron, JBT Corporation, UlMA Handling System, and SI system LLC.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Logistics Automation Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Logistics Automation Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Logistics Automation Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Logistics Automation Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Global Logistics Automation Market

Global Logistics Automation Market by Component

• Warehouse & Storage Management

• Transportation Management

Global Logistics Automation Market by Organization Size

• Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Global Logistics Automation Market by Vertical

• Retail & E-commerce

• Manufacturing

• Oil, Gas & Energy

• Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

• Logistics & Transportation

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Food & Beverage

• Chemicals

• Others

Global Logistics Automation Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Logistics Automation Market

• Toshiba Logistics

• TGW Logistics Group GmbH

• Wisetech Global

• System Logistics SPA

• Falcon Autotech

• Dematic

• Daifuku

• Swisslog

• Honeywell Intelligrated

• Murata Machinery

• Knapp GG

• Jungheinrich AG

• SSI Schaefer

• Mecalux, S.A.

• Vitronic

• Beumer Group

• Hinditron

• JBT Corporation

• UlMA Handling System

• SI system LLC

Global Logistics Automation Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/7182

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business