Global Low-Code Development Platform Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region.

Global Low-Code Development Platform Market was valued US$ 6.5 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 80.30 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 43.21 % during a forecast period.

The Low-code development is an application development approach, which accelerates the development process by visual elements and eliminates the requirement for manual coding for faster delivery. A low code development platform offers extensive features for business organizations to stay ahead of the competition.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Low-Code Development Platform Market, Dynamics:

Currently, an introduction of the technology-based innovation aspire the business sector. An increase in demand for software development to perform the IT operations in fast-changing environments and customer expectations are expected to drive the low-code development platforms market. The platforms employ visual, declarative techniques and help to develop software model-based over the traditional writing of software code. In addition, the rise in demand for digital transformation across the business sector is one of the key drivers in the global low-code development platform market growth.

However, resource limitations, lack of talent of competing priorities are expected to limit the market growth and organization’s movement toward digital maturity during the forecast period. With an introduction of the enterprise applications by the low-code development platform, the dependency of the organization over the professional developers is expected to limit the presence of the developers. The IT personnel of the organizations are expected to oppose for the implementation of the low-code development platform that will limit the adoption of the low-code development platform.

Global Low-Code Development Platform Market, Segment Analysis:

Low code application development platform is easy to use, integrate and deploy in the business infrastructure. It integrates the powerful features like citizen development that empowers users even they have no technical knowledge to code the program. The Low-code software development is a serious accelerator, which drive the digital transformation in the organization.

Low-code data platform streamlines and automates data management workflows to increase the productivity and efficiency across the organization. The business professionals are creating online reporting tools with low-code tools and try to complete the company’s specific requirements like business process workflows, data visualizations, and dashboards. The Low-code platforms permit IT professionals to make frequent changes to the capabilities of their applications and automatically scale the operations with the superior performance

Solution segment is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market can be attributed to the rise in adoption of the low-code development platform across the verticals to reduce IT expenditure.

The cloud segment held the larger share in the global low-code platform market in 2019 and is projected to share XX% during the forecast period. The larger share in the market is attributed to the presence of the market key players, which offering a low-code development platform over the cloud. The cloud-based deployment delivers increased scalability, 24/7 service, high speed and management capabilities for the application development.

Global Low-Code Development Platform Market, Regional Analysis:

North America region held the maximum share , which is nearly about more than 40% in 2019 because of the increase in the mobile application uasage and the presence of the large and small& Medium scale enterpizes. An increase in the adoption of the smarphone applications for the various purposes like online purchasing, banking, online gaming and messaging are expected to drive the market growth in the region. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be leading region in the global low-code platform market due to the rise in internet penetration, smartphone penetartion. The rapid expantion of the IT infrastructure is one of the key drivers for the regional growth. The region is most preffered destination for IT outsourcing.

Global Low-Code Development Platform Market, Competitive Analysis:

The organizations are investing in new and emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Big Data. Low-code tools offer interoperability and easy to integrate systems with built-in connectors, which help to overcome the integration challenges that organizations are facing currently. The Low-code development is attracting a lot of attention from organizations to become more agile and responsive to market dynamics and customer requirements. The prominent key players in the market are involving in various activities like mergers and acquisitions, geographic expansion and innovative technology launch to gain a competitive edge in the global market. For instance, in 2019, Mendix technology B.V. launched Mendix studio and studio pro. The studio is no code platform that includes a suite of various business applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Low-Code Development Platform Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Low-Code Development Platform Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Low-Code Development Platform Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Low-Code Development Platform Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Low-Code Development Platform Market

Global Low-Code Development Platform Market, By Component

• Solution

• Services

Global Low-Code Development Platform Market, By Deployment Mode

• On-premises

• Cloud

Global Low-Code Development Platform Market, By Organization Size

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large enterprises

Global Low-Code Development Platform Market, By Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Telecom and IT

• Government

• Energy and utilities

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare and life sciences

• Retail and ecommerce

• Media and Entertainment

• Education

• Others (travel and tourism, and transportation and logistics)

Global Low-Code Development Platform Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Low-Code Development Platform Market

• Caspio

• K2

• MatsSoft

• Mendix

• OutSystems

• Appian

• Salesforce

• ServiceNow

• AgilePoint

• Bizagi

• Dwkit

• Visual LANSA

• KissFlow

