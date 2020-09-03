Global LTE Base Station System Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Product, End User, and Geography

Global LTE Base Station System Market was valued at US$ 22.10 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 86.27 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.56% during a forecast period.

LTE is a standard for high-speed wireless communication for data terminals and mobile phones, to raise the capacity and speed. LTE base stations deliver the main link in a chain, which connects users to the mobile network. It is one of many essential components to provide the quality of service and separate term from obsolescence.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding LTE base station system market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in LTE base station system market.

Growing demand for high-speed broadband services, rising consumer awareness of IoT applications, such as connected homes & automobiles, and growth of overall telecom market Drive the LTE base station system market. Moreover, M2M communications providing related solutions generate the demand for high-speed broadband services, hence, fueling the demand for LTE base station system market. However, lack of availability of compatible devices and stringent norms for telecom operators in specific countries hinder the LTE base station system market growth.

TDD-LTE segment accounted for the highest market share in the LTE base station system market. It enables dynamic allocation of UL and DL resources to efficiently support asymmetric DL/UL traffic. TDD-LTE segment ensures channel reciprocity for better support of link adaptation, MIMO and other closed-loop advanced antenna techniques such as transmit beam-forming.

Residential & SOHO led the global market in 2017 and is estimated dominant during the forecast period owing to rising demand for high data transfer rate from customers. Moreover, the enterprise segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Fast growth of urban population with rising telecom subscriber base required the emergence of LTE base station system to satisfy growth in demand of high-speed broadband services.

North America is likely to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific segment is estimated to witness the highest growth, owing to the growth in adoption of LTE base station system by many telecom operators to provide high-speed broadband services.

Scope of the Global LTE Base Station System Market

Global LTE Base Station System Market by Product

• TDD-LTE

• FDD-LTE

Global LTE Base Station System Market by End User

• Residential & Small Office or Home Office (SOHO)

• Enterprise

• Urban

• Rural

Global LTE Base Station System Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global LTE Base Station System Market

• Ericsson AB

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

• Nokia Corporation

• ZTE Corporation

• Alpha Networks, Inc.

• AT&T Inc.

• Airspan

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Commscope, Inc.

• Motorola Solutions, Inc.

