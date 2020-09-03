Global Machine Vision System and Vision Guided Robots Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Product & Service, Vendor and Region.

Global Machine Vision System and Vision Guided Robots Market was valued at US$ 4.6 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 9.3 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.6 % during a forecast period.

Machine vision is an automated technology where images are taken and moved to the PC and handled thereafter, for inspection and reporting of the managed results. These systems have progressively become more powerful while at the same time it is easy to use. The report covers potential of machine vision hardware and software involved in vision systems, i.e. found in smart cameras and compact vision systems. The technological advancement fueled by investors as well as companies in this area is a major driving factor for the global growth of machine vision market. The report also focuses on the fast-growing module markets including cameras, optics, and vision software.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Vision guided robots (VGR) refers to the incorporation of machine vision system with robotic machineries which can be showed by the controller to implement certain tasks such as picking of parts, packaging of food products and removal of uninvited products in various industries such as automation, food & packaging, semiconductors, electronics and few others. The increase of industrialization in both developing and developed countries is acting as a driving factor for the growth of vision guided robotics market. Large scale automobile manufacturing are now accepting these systems in order to improve their productivity and decrease the complexity, production cost and human errors.

The machine vision and vision guided robotics market are segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. The product segment includes cameras, frame grabber, hardware, lightings & optics, software and processors etc. It helps in the significant product segments and their future

Based on the application, Traffic management and security are likely to be major markets owing to their growing use for automatic number plate recognition and traffic surveillance, traffic flow monitoring etc.

The objective of the report is to present a whole assessment of the market and covers considerate insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a appropriate set of expectations and procedure. The report also helps in understanding Machine Vision System and Vision Guided Robot Market’s dynamics, construction by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the economic analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence.

Scope of Global Machine Vision System and Vision Guided Robots Market

Global Machine Vision System and Vision Guided Robots Market, by Application

• Industrial Application Areas

• Non-industrial Application Areas

Global Machine Vision System and Vision Guided Robots Market, by Type

• PC-based Machine Vision Systems,

• Vision Guided Robotics

• Smart Camera Based Machine Vision Systems,

Global Machine Vision System and Vision Guided Robots Market, by Technology

• Resolution (Progressive scan, line Scan, area scan)

• Interface

• Sensitivity (CCD and CMOS)

• Software

• Color (Black & white, and colored)

Global Machine Vision System and Vision Guided Robots Market, by Region

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

• South America

• Asia-Pacific

Key Players Operating in Global Machine Vision System and Vision Guided Robots Market

• Cognex

• Basler AG

• ISRA Vision

• Teledyne Dalsa

• Vitronics JAI A/S

• Absolute Vision

• Stemmer Imaging

• Bit Flow

• Eastman Kodak

• Kla Tencor

• National Instrument

• Matrox

• Microscan Systems

• Edmund Optics

• Electro Scientific Industries

• Mvtec Software

