Global M2M Satellite Communication Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Technology, Communication Network Device, Service, Industry Vertical and Region.

Global M2M Satellite Communication Market was valued US$ 2.26 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 6.42 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 13.94% during forecast period.

The major driving factors behind the growth of global M2M satellite communication market is the increasing need for enriched data communication. Also, expansive applications of global M2M satellite communication are also driving this market. Rising safety concerns are among the challenges faced by this market. Increasing demand for solutions that can help in asset monitoring and vehicle tracking projected to create lucrative opportunities for vendors during the forecast period. However, the major restraints to global M2M satellite communication market are lack of market knowledge and lack of infrastructural facilities.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the basis of Technology, global M2M satellite communication market comprises specialized technologies like satellite telemetry, AIS and VSAT. It also uses many network devices for transfers of information to the end user. Satellite IP stations play a vital role in global M2M satellite communication market as they allow sending and receiving of information over the satellite networks. The global M2M satellite communication market consists of various stakeholders including satellite operators, satellite service providers, value added service providers, communication network operators, and satellite equipment manufacturer.

On the basis of industry verticals, industry verticals like oil and gas and aviation include many organizations that work at remote areas. Employees working here also need high-speed communication networks for the rapid transmission of important information. This has given rise to the need of global M2M-based satellite communication among enterprises.

Geographically, North America accounts largest revenue in the global M2M satellite communication market, followed by Asia Pacific ranks as a fastest growing market with a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing technological improvements in wireless technologies in these regions.

This report covers the study maps and profiles leading players from the worldwide m2m satellite communication market together with their industry plans and improvements in the business. Additionally, the reporting landscape of those m2m satellite communication businesses highlighting their demand.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding M2M Satellite Communication Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in M2M Satellite Communication Market.

Scope of Global M2M Satellite Communication Market:

Global M2M Satellite Communication Market by Technology:

• Satellite Telemetry

• Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT)

• Automatic Identification System (AIS)

Global M2M Satellite Communication Market by Communication Network Device:

• Satellite Internet Protocol Terminals

• Satellite Modems

• Gateways

• Others

Global M2M Satellite Communication Market by Service:

• Managed Services

• Data Services

• Voice Services

• Business Services

• Others

Global M2M Satellite Communication Market by Industry Vertical:

• Automotive

• Maritime

• Oil and Gas

• Energy and Utilities

• Government and Public Sector

• Mining

• Transportation and Logistics

• Healthcare

• Security and Surveillance

• Agriculture

• Retail

• Others

Global M2M Satellite Communication Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Globalstar, Inc.

• Honeywell International

• Hughes Network Systems LLC

• Inmarsat plc

• Lat-Lon LLC

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• M2M Data Corporation

• Orbcomm, Inc.

• PeopleNet Communications

• Qualcomm, Inc.

• SkyBitz

• SkyTel

• Telefónica UK Limited

• Thuraya Telecommunications Company

• ViaSat Inc.

• Wireless Matrix, Inc.

