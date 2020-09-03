Artificial Intelligence in Education Market 2020 Booming Worldwide with CAGR of 45% during 2020 – 2025

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Artificial Intelligence in Education market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The CAGR of global artificial intelligence in Education is expected to grow at rate of 45% during 2020-2025.

The driving force of global AI in Education is integration the intelligent tutoring system (ITS) in learning process. The market growth is hindered by higher cost of deployment. Asia Pacific is most lucrative region for AI in education sector. Regional government is also promoting AI in education as education is basis of all knowledge and progress.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Analysis Report includes Top Companies are: BM, Microsoft, Bridge-U, Dreambox learning and10 other companies.

Key Market Trends:

– Geekie a Brazil based startup has created a personalized education app called Geekie Lab. It delivers entire syllabus to the student and they can access it anytime anywhere. This software just doesn’t deliver content, it also assesses how they are performing in quiz and test, and pass their records to their teachers.

– China’s largest AI provider in educational sector, New Oriental created an app called Realskill. It helps students to learn English as English is not taught in every school. To get PhD or any skill base job English is very important.

– One of the market leader Cognii offers AI based virtual tutors and grading tool for short essay. It is more successful in higher education.

Artificial Intelligence in Education is supporting intelligent tutoring system, is providing feedback and instruction to students without human interference. With the access to AI students can get filtered and updated content that is independent of barriers like language, religion etc.

AI playing major in grading during examination which saves lots of teachers time. It is also contributing in managing administration work. It is also contributing in tailoring the course content. AI can present information and provide practice time again and again without being sentimental and judgmental. AI has capability to give attention to each and every student in classroom and personalized the content.

