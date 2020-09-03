Powder Induction and Dispersion Systems Market 2020-2027 Trends Analysis & Covid-19 Impact Analysis | Key Players – are ADMIX INC., JBT, SPX FLOW, ystral gmbh maschinenbau + processtechnik

Global powder induction and dispersion systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of powder induction and dispersion systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Powder Induction and Dispersion Systems Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 837.64 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1318.03 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.83% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of the pharmaceutical and chemical applications is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The powder induction systems are used to disperse the powders into liquid. They improve the operator safety and ergonomics, reduce energy consumption, and eliminate dusting and air entrainment. Dispersion system is materials which are made by the combination of substances which cannot mix or react chemically. Powder induction and dispersion systems are used to improve the product efficiency of food products and pharma ingredients.

Market Drivers:

· Reduction of the dust contamination and deaeration time is driving the market.

· Increasing demand of the personal care products with good texture is the major factor driving the market.

Market Restraints:

· Increase usage of conventional power induction technology in different industry is restraining the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

· In November 2016, PCI announced the launch of their advanced dispersion technology for paint, coatings and lacquer production. This will help in the reduction in production costs and processing time.

· In August 2016, Admix has relaunched several enhanced programs whose aim is to set the pace for unsurpassed service in the industry in the sanitary mixing industry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the powder induction and dispersion systems market are ADMIX INC., JBT, SPX FLOW, ystral gmbh maschinenbau + processtechnik, IDEX, NORITAKE CO., LIMITED, Charles Ross & Son Company, Hayward Gordon, Axiflow Technologies, Inc., Silverson, IKA Werke GmbH & Co. KG.

