Global Manufacturing Execution System Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Offering, Deployment, Vertical, and Region.

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market was valued US$ 11.20 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 28.50 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.27 % during a forecast period.

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, Dynamics:

The globalization of economy and the associated factors are increasing the effectiveness in the production, performance of the innovations cycle and safeguarding the high quality are continuously increasing the pressure on the production business. Tools are required to increase the efficiency of the existing production process. It also must be considered that production in the high-cost countries definitly has the benefits of the manufacturing execution system. An increase in the adoption of the automation in the manufcatuing sector is expected to boost the market growth.

However, an introduction of the challenges for production oriented information technology system arises from norms and guidelines like quality assuarance standard and regulations in the food and pharamaceuticals industries are expected to limit the market growth in the near future. Furthermore, a global shift towards a high tech is expected to provide an opportunities in the automotive manufacturing industry.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, Segment Analysis:

The requirement of mass production and connected supply chain to enable the large population base, low deployment cost and industrial automation in process and discrete industries are expected to increase the demand for the manufacturing execution system. The rise in adoption of cloud based services, mobility, and parallel data processing capacity, and technological develoment like real time analysis capability of the MES system are contributing growth of the manufacturing execution systems market. The globalization has forced manufacturing key players to adopt an efficient coordination model, and governance to enhance the manufacturing process, across multiple plants. In addition, an increase in demand of real-time visibility, prerequisite for effective management process is expected to boost the demand of the cloud based manufacturing execution system.

The manufacturing execution system has an array of application era like electronics, oil & gas, aerospace & defense, and the food & beverages industries. The pharmaceutical industry vertical is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical industry is one of the fastest growing verticals. The demand in the pharmaceutical industry are cyclic and hold a robust footprint in the global market. Prominent key players in the sector are looking for advanced production facilities to enhance the availability and increase the medicine production. The pharmaceutical companies are integrating MES infrastructure to increase the production facilities, which is expected to boost the market growth.

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, The Asia-Pacific region is expected to contribute XX % share in the global market and expected to grow at 7% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The manufacturing sector is one of the key economic growth drivers of the ASEAN countries. The region is a hub for manufacturing. Prominent key players have increased their spending on research on medium-technology sectors like automotive, machinery, and consumer electronics manufacturing. The demand for manufacturing execution system is expected to increase due to the high volume in the automotive industry in the region. According to the country wide analysis, China has seen rising wages and strict regulations, which are expected to increase the operational cost and shift towards higher value manufacturing. Foreign key players are looking to the ASEAN region for low value production network, which is largely integrated into the global manufacturing value chain.

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, Competitive Analysis:

With the presence of mature MES infrastructure, the key players are implementing out-of-the-box activities to increase the product quality and reduce the overall costs of the product. Also, they are shifting away from heavy customization so as to manufacture standardized products. In addition, Key players are gradually stepped up their investment in innovations and marketing across the globe, thanks to continuous focus on cost management, higher efficiency of process and the adaption of structures, which are able to partially, mitigate the impact on earnings and the profibility. Some of the prominent key players are focusing on the innovations activities and resources on the development and expanding partnership with other key players.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Manufacturing Execution System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Manufacturing Execution System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Manufacturing Execution System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Manufacturing Execution System Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Manufacturing Execution System Market

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Offering

• Software

• Services

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Deployment

• On-premise

• On-demand

• Hybrid

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Vertical

• Food & Beverages

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Pharmaceutical

• Electronics and Semiconductor

• Consumer Packaged Goods

• Others

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Manufacturing Execution System Market

• Siemens

• Rockwell Automation

• SAP

• ABB

• Dassault Systèmes

• Honeywell International

• Aveva

• Applied Materials

• Oracle

• Werum It Solutions

• General Electric

• Emerson Electric

• MPDV

• Miracom

• Forcam

• Epicor Software Corporation

• 42Q

