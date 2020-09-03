Global Marine Big Data Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Component, Application, Data Source and Region.

Global Marine Big Data Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period.

Global Marine Big Data Market Overview:

In recent years, the entire world has experienced the extensive growth in data generation and collection by various devices. Marine big data can be termed as large amount of data collected by ships, satellites and in-flight remote sensing. In the forecasted period marine big data is expected to grow at an overwhelming speed across the world. Several developed and developing economies across the globe are investing huge amount in marine sector and have launched noteworthy projects such as NEPTUNE, Argo, GOOS etc. along with the numerous marine observation satellites. As multiple marine observing techniques and various marine systems are integrated into the marine services leads to the increase in data volume, which forms marine big data. The marine data generated and collected is valuable which contain specific progressive and multi-dimensional information. The report presents the analysis of Global Marine Big Data Market with regards to different segments, geography and role of several small & large companies in the market. At the same time the report study has also analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Marine Big Data Market Dynamics:

Data transformation can be seen due to the advanced application and introduction of advanced sensor technologies that empower to form large volumes of data. The data which is generated contains information related to weather, engine, fuel, cargo & traffic and related with several other terms, which supplements the global marine data market. The Asia Pacific marine big data market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in this sector. There are several marine corporations; those provide high potential for marine big data, which are creating lot of opportunities in current time and anticipated to fuel the growth of marine big data market in forecasted timeline. However, marine big data market faces few challenges of data management, which involves accurate data capture, data storage, data security, and data analysis & application, which is affecting adversely to the growth of global marine big data market.

Global Marine Big Data Market Regional Analysis:

In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold largest share of US$ XX Bn in global marine big data market by 2027. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to the presence of large shipping players. The major contributing countries are japan, China, South Korea and Singapore, as large shipping corporations from these countries are estimated to invest comprehensively in the marine big data market to gain competitive advantage. The advancements in the technology and trend of quick utilization are fuelling the market in North America. This region is estimated to grow at CAGR XX% during forecasted period and reach US$ XX Bn by 2027. In the previous years, Europe has experienced the speedy growth comparing the forecasted scenario. Although, being stringent government regulations and shifting focus of companies towards other regions, the Europe is expected to grow at steady speed at CAGR XX% during forecast period. Similarly, the report covers the detail analysis of all the regions such as, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Their growth rate and the reason for growth along with the expected value to be reached by end of the 2027 are mentioned in the final report.

Global Marine Big Data Market Segmentation Analysis:

The global marine big data market is segmented on the basis of component, application, data source and region. In terms of component, marine big data market can be classified into software and services. In 2019, services segment accounted for the largest revenue share of US$ XX Bn for marine big data market and is likely to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period growing with CAGR XX%, due to economic costs allied with services as compared to software packages.

On the basis of application, the marine big data market can be classified into renewable energy, oil & gas, marine traffic, fishery, whale watching, dredging, marine protected area, harbor, offshore construction and others. This sector is witnessing heavy competition with regards to price, oil & gas accounted for the largest market share in 2019. With regards to segment data source, the market can be divided into environmental, oceanographic, geological data, economic and others. Among the data source economic data sources are likely to create huge data for marine from ships and transportation & logistics industry. Thus, economic segment of data source is expected to grow at highest CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Similarly, all the segments and their sub segments with their current market share, expected growth percentage, factors boosting & hampering the growth and region wise anticipated market share during the each year in forecast period along with their graphical representation are illustrated in the report.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Marine Big Data Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Marine Big Data Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Marine Big Data Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Marine Big Data Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Marine Big Data Market Report:

Global Marine Big Data Market, By Component

• Software

o Data Analytics

o Data Collection

o Data Discovery and Visualization

o Data Management

• Services

o Consulting

o System Integration

o Operation and Maintenance

Global Marine Big Data Market, By Application

• Renewable Energy

• Oil and Gas

• Fishery

• Whale Watching

• Marine Protected Area

• Marine Traffic

• Dredging

• Offshore Construction

• Others

Global Marine Big Data Market, By Data Source

• Environmental

• Oceanographic

• Geological Data

• Economic

• Others

Global Marine Big Data Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Marine Big Data Market

• Teradata

• Splunk, Inc.

• AIMS-Sinay

• Oceanwise

• Intertrust Technologies Corporation

• MarineFIND

• BigOceanData

• Avenca Limited

• BMT Group Ltd.

• Datameer Inc.

• Databricks Inc.

• Nautical Control Solutions, LP

• Ocean Networks Canada

• Smart Ocean and Open Ocean

