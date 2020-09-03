Global Machine Vision System Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component, Type, Application, Industry Vertical and Region.

Global Machine Vision System Market was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 9.2% in forecast period.

Global Machine Vision System Market Overview:

Machine vision system maintains a high level of error recognition by replacing incapability of human inspector for a long duration. Machine vision system supports automatic analysis and inspection of the production line, by imaging, used in process control, robot assistance, verification, measurements and other functions. Machine vision facilitates entire solution starting from acquiring an image to interacting to management information system (MIS). The demand for machine vision system is expected to rise due to heavy investments in R&D of smart camera and software by key players, such as Cognex Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Keyence Corporation, and others.

The machine vision system’s end-use is in several industries, like, printing & labeling, food & beverage, automotive, pharmaceuticals & chemicals, electronics & semiconductor and others. Among all the automotive industry is the leading end-use segment of machine vision systems worldwide. The segment is expected to experience rapid growth at CAGR XX% during the forecast period (2020-2027). The automotive industry extensively utilizes machine vision for inspection purposes, which include error proofing, presence/absence checking, assembly verification and finishing inspection. In addition to this, machine vision systems are also used for robotic guidance, dimensional gauging and testing automation purposes.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Machine Vision System Market Dynamics:

The machine vision system industry is expected to grow during the forecast period (2020-2027) due to huge demand for automation in industrial & commercial applications and rapid evolution of CMOS image sensors. Though, to enable entry of machine vision in newer markets, rigorous training and education is required and lack of it restrains the machine vision system market growth. Besides, increasing demand of machine vision system from the different industry sectors provides productive opportunities for the players operating in machine vision system industry.

Slower speed than machine, long-term inconsistency, need of rest period and variation among different inspectors are the major disadvantages of human inspection, which generates the high demand for machine vision system worldwide and supplements the market growth. In the contradiction of human inspection, Machine vision facilitates cost-effective, accurate, speedy and high functionality of an inspection technique. It is the most required system for improving the quality and productivity in the manufacturing process.

Asia-pacific and Europe, together accounted for about ~80% of the total machine vision system market revenue, on account of significant growth of electronics and automotive industries in these regions. Key market players adopt novel strategies to improve their manufacturing techniques and widen their product portfolio to gain a competitive edge over other players.

Global Machine Vision System Market Segmentation Analysis:

Component Segment Analysis:

Global Machine Vision System Market is segmented by Component, which comprises of several objects such as Smart Camera, Embedded System, Frame Grabber, Lighting and Lenses. Among these, smart cameras held the largest share of US$ XX Bn in 2019, which can be credited to rising demand for CMOS imaging sensors across the globe. This leads to lucrative CAGR of 8.0% of smart camera over the forecast period. The frame grabber segment is likely to experience steady growth at CAGR XX% over the forecast period depending on the training and deep learning of the technology.

Application Segment Analysis:

By application, the machine vision market has been segmented into inspection, positioning, measurement and identification. The technology is comprehensively used for scanning and identifying labels, texts and barcodes, mainly in the packaging sector. This saves time, avoids human errors and automates packaging activities thereby improving efficiency. The technology is commonly used in consumer goods, pharmaceutical, and several other sectors where packaging is used. Sharp adoption of the technology in these sectors has resulted in reduced forgery products to a large extent and expected to contribute in the speedy growth at CAGR XX% during the forecast period. The identification segment is expected to drive the market growth with CAGR of 8.37% during the forecast period, due to several advantages and opportunities offered by the technology such as, camera surveillance, monitoring traffic and recognizing number plates for security purposes.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Machine Vision System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Machine Vision System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Machine Vision System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Machine Vision System Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Machine Vision System Market Report:

Global Machine Vision System Market, By Component

Smart Camera

Embedded System

Frame Grabber

Lighting

Lenses

Global Machine Vision System Market, By Type

• 1D Measurement

• 2D Measurement

• 3D Measurement

Global Machine Vision System Market, By Application

• Positioning

• Identification

• Verification

• Measurement

Global Machine Vision System Market, By Industry Vertical

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Electronics

• Automotive

• Others

Global Machine Vision System Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Machine Vision System Market

• Cognex Corporation

• Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

• Keyence Corporation

• National Instruments Corporation

• Texas Instruments, Inc.

• Basler AG

• Baumer Optronic GmbH

• Sick AG

• Omron Corporation

• Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

• Intel Corporation,

• Jai A/S,

• Canon Inc.

• Datalogic S.p.A.

• Microscan Systems, Inc.

• Adept Technology

• IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH

• Machine Vision Technology

