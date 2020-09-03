Global Maritime Satellite Communication Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 – 2026) – By Types, Services, End-Users, Geography.

Global Maritime Satellite Communication Market was valued US$ 1.84 Bn in 2018, and expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX%.

The Global Maritime Satellite Communication Market is segmented by Types, Services, End Users and Geography. On the basis of type, market is segmented into Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT), Ka-Band, Ku-Band, C-Band, and Mobile Satellite Services (MSS). Based on services, market is divided into Voice, Video, Data, and Tracking & Monitoring. According to end-users market is segmented into Merchant Shipping, Fishing, Passenger Ship, Leisure Vessels, Offshore, Government, Others.

Maritime Satellite Communication Service is a mobile-satellite service in which mobile earth stations are located on board ships; survival craft stations, emergency positions and indicating radio beacon stations, to supply maritime and other mobile communications services via satellites.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Types of Maritime Satellite are divided into Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Maritime Satellites and Mobile Satellite Services. At present Very Small Aperture Terminal Technology holds more than 60% share of the Global Maritime Satellite Communication Market. This dominance is expected to be continued during the forecasted period as well.

Video communication service will witness the maximum growth due to increase in use of video conferencing and entertainment-based applications in the Market. The Global Maritime Satellite Communication Market is also sub segmented by different End users such as Merchant Shipping, Fishing, Passenger Ship, Leisure Vessels, Offshore, and Government. Travellers’ demand for having advanced communication systems in maritime and expectations for high speed data equipment are growing at a high pace, resulting in Passenger ship end user segment to reflect highest growth during the forecast period.

The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the Global Maritime Satellite Communication Market in the forecasted period.

Key players operated in market includes Globecomm Systems Inc., Harris Caprock Communications, Inc., Hughes Network Systems LLC, Inmarsat PLC., Iridium Communications, Inc., KVH Industries, Inc., MTN, Navarino, Network Innovation, Nsslglobal, Royal Imtech N.V., Speedcast, Thuraya Telecommunications Company, VT iDirect, Inc., Viasat Inc., Horizons, RASCOM.

