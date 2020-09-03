Global Mass Notification Systems Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component, Solution, Application, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and by Geography

Global Mass Notification Systems Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 7.58 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %. This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the Mass Notification Systems Market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the Mass Notification Systems Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

The global mass notification systems based on the component has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. Software segment is expected to hold the largest shares of the market during the forecast period. This is due to the growing adoption of mass notification systems. The solution segment is categorized into wide area solutions, Disturbed recipient solutions, and in-building solutions. Application segment is divided into business communication, interoperable emergency communication, integrated public alert & warning, and business continuity & disaster recovery. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. Organization size was categorized into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Verticals are segmented into commercial, defense, energy & utilities, education, healthcare & life sciences, government, automotive, transportation & logistics among others.

Geographically, the global mass notification systems have been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for mass notification systems market among other regions during the forecast period.

The growing concern regarding public safety and security is enhancing the adoption of mass notification systems and the rapid growth of Byod devices globally are anticipated to propel the market growth.

The growing demand for the end to end services and rapid technological advancements are creating opportunities across a wide range of industries and vertical segments which include:-

• Commercial

• Defense

• Education

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Energy & Utilities

• Government

• Automotive, Transportation & Logistics

• Others

Key Highlights:

• Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends is incorporated within the scope of our study.

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for this market

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies is profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

• Mass Notification Systems Market analysis and segmentation with respect to the component, solution, application, organization size, deployment type, vertical and geography.

• Mass Notification Systems Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used to forecast and estimate the Mass Notification Systems Market was done by collecting data about key vendor revenues via secondary research, which includes databases & directories (Bloomberg BusinessWeek, D&B Hoovers, and Factiva). Vendor offerings have also been considered in order to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up approach was employed to estimate the overall market size of the Global Mass Notification Systems Market, which was derived by collecting the revenues of the key players in the market. After estimating the overall market size, the market was categorized into several segments and sub-segments, which were then verified via primary research by conducting extensive interviews with senior, such as Vice Presidents (VPs), Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), directors, and executives of Mass Notification Systems market globally.

The major key players that influence growth of Mass Notification Systems Market includes:

• Eaton Corporation

• Everbridge, Inc.

• Onsolve

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Airbus DS Communication, Inc.

• Blackboard, Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Blackberry Athoc, Inc.

• Omnilert LLC

• Desktop Alert, Inc.

• IBM

• Metis Secure Solutions

Key Target Audience:

• Mass notification application vendors

• Mass notification software vendors

• Mass notification hardware vendors

• Communication hardware vendors

• Third-party vendors

• System integrators

• Cloud providers

• Network providers

• First responders

• Enterprises

• Law and enforcement agencies

• Government

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Mass Notification Systems Market based on Component, solutions, applications, organization size, deployment type, vertical and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Mass Notification Systems Market with key developments in companies and market trends

Global Mass Notification Systems Market, by Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Global Mass Notification Systems Market, by Solution:

• Wide Area Solutions

• In-building Solutions

• Distributed Recipient Solutions

Global Mass Notification Systems Market, by Deployment Type:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Mass Notification Systems Market, by Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

Global Mass Notification Systems Market, by Verticals:

• Commercial

• Energy & Utilities

• Education

• Defense

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Automotive, Transportation, & Logistics

• Others

Global Mass Notification Systems Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

