Global Master Data Management Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Application, Service Type, Deployment, User Type, Industry, and Geography

Global Master Data Management Market was valued US$ 13.83 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Master data management market makes it convenient to use data for different business operations to increase operational as well as business performance and offer enhanced customer services. Indispensable need to install centrally located or managed data, growing requirements for verification and compliance and multiplying needs for excellent business performance and data quality are some of the many factors drive the growth of master data management market.

However, current apprehensions over data security as well as a lack of awareness about the advantages associated with the data management solutions are the prime factors restraining the progress of the market. Nonetheless, incorporation of integrated vendor solutions are expected to offer new opportunities to the service providers.

The global master data management market based on application, service type, deployment, user type, industry, and region. In terms of application, the master data management market is classified into customer data, product data, supplier data, and multi-domain. Based on the service type, the master data management market is segregated into consulting, implementation, training & support. On the basis of user type, the master data management market is divided into SMEs and large enterprises.

By deployment, the master data management market is classified into cloud and on-premises. In terms of industry, the master data management market is categorized into BFSI, government, retail, IT and telecom, manufacturing, energy and utilities, healthcare, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, and others.

In terms of deployment, the cloud segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, due to low cost and greater flexibility to scale up. By enterprise size, large enterprises led the global master data management market. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is anticipated to rise at the fastest during the forecast period.

Based on application, Multi-domain master data management application is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. There is a significant increase in the implementation and deployment of multi-domain master data management application on account of the operational benefits provided by this application to organizations. Multi-domain master data management application is cost-effective, easy to maintain, and prevent failure of the master data management platform within organizations.

In terms of region, North America is anticipated to hold a XX % market share in the global master data management market in 2018, followed by Europe. In Europe, the increasing cloud spending by governments of countries such as the U.K., Germany, and France is observed to be one of the major reasons for massive cloud adoption in both the public and private sectors of Europe.

Some of the key players in the global master data management market are Informatica LLC, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Stibo Systems A/S, Riversand Technologies, Inc., Orchestra Networks, Talend Inc., EnterWorks Acquisition, Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Master Data Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Master Data Management Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Master Data Management Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Master Data Management Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Master Data Management Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Master Data Management Market

Global Master Data Management Market, by Application

• Customer Data

• Product Data

• Supplier Data

• Multi Domain

Global Master Data Management Market, by Deployment

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Master Data Management Market, by Service Type

• Consulting

• Implementation

• Training and Support

Global Master Data Management Market, by User Type

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Global Master Data Management Market,by Industry

• BFSI

• Government

• Retail

• IT and Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Energy and Utilities

• Healthcare

• Transportation and Logistics

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Global Master Data Management Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Master Data Management Market

• Informatica LLC

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Stibo Systems A/S

• Riversand Technologies, Inc.

• Orchestra Networks

• Talend Inc.

• EnterWorks Acquisition, Inc.

• TIBCO Software Inc.

• Teradata Corporation

• SyncForce

