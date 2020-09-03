Global Medical Terminology Software Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Product & Service, End-User, Application, and Region.

Global Medical Terminology Software Market was valued at US$ 632.50 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1682.46 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 15% during a forecast period.



Based on the application, the data aggregation segment is expected to drive the medical terminology software market during the forecast period as increasing focus toward reducing the medical errors across the globe. The increasing need to create a consistent and comprehensive data source coupled with transparency in patient care, which are propelling the medical terminology software market growth in a positive way. On the basis of product & service, the services segment is projected to fuel the medical terminology software market in the forecast period as demand is increased for the standardization of patient data.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The rising concerns regarding medical errors, which is driving the medical terminology software market growth in a positive way. Various government bodies taking initiatives for HCIT adoption, and disparity and fragmentation in the terminology content of healthcare organizations are also booming the medical terminology software market growth. The growth in need of maintaining data integrity is projected to offer further growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. The increased demand for accurate data exchange between healthcare providers and payers to streamline workflow is also projected to boom the medical terminology software market growth in a positive way.

In terms of region, North America is anticipated to hold the largest share in the medical terminology software market in the forecast period as high adoption of advanced technologies such as HCIT technologies. In addition, strict regulations regarding patient safety and the presence of leading market players in this region, which is boosting the medical terminology software market growth in a positive way. The Asia Pacific is estimated to generate the highest CAGR in the medical terminology software market during the forecast period as increased improvements in healthcare infrastructure in this region. In addition, growth in awareness regarding healthcare among consumers and increasing healthcare insurance coverage, which is surging the medical terminology software market growth in a positive way. India is expected to fuel the medical terminology software market growth in this region as medical tourism is increased in this country.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Medical Terminology Software Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Medical Terminology Software Market.

Scope of the Report Medical Terminology Software Market

Global Medical Terminology Software Market, by Product & Service

• Services

• Platforms

Global Medical Terminology Software Market, by End-User

• Healthcare Provider

• Payer

• IT Vendor

Global Medical Terminology Software Market, by Application

• Data Aggregation

• Reimbursement

• Decision Support

• Clinical Trials

Global Medical Terminology Software Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Medical Terminology Software Market

• Wolters Kluwer

• Intelligent Medical Objects

• Apelon

• Clinical Architecture

• 3M

• CareCom

• Bitac

• B2i Healthcare

• BT Clinical Computing

• HiveWorx

