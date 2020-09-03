Global Messaging Security Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)-by Component, communication, deployment mode, Application and by Geography.

Global Messaging Security Market is expected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2026 from US$ 3.16 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Messaging Security Market is segmented by Component, by communication, deployment mode, vertical & geography. Based on component market is divided into Content Filtering, Solution, Data Loss Prevention, Web Filtering, Email Encryption, Service , Anti-spam/Anti-malware, Managed Services, Professional Services. Communication type is classified as instant messaging and email. Deployment mode market is split into cloud & on-premises. Based on the application market is divided into BFSI, Healthcare & Life sciences, Government, Retail & ecommerce, Education, Manufacturing & Automotive ,Media & Entertainment ,Others. Region wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Organizations are growing utilizing instant messaging applications for external and internal communication, as they are a faster and cheaper mode of communication. So, with the accelerating adoption of this mode of communication, it becomes rising important to secure the messaging infrastructure as the communication environment is no longer secure. Hence, the growing adoption of mobile devices is acting as another key driving factor contributing to the market growth.

Based on the communication, Email messaging segment is dominating the market. Messaging security solution provides robust security for all the communications via smartphones, tablets, and laptops, and other devices. Usually, it helps organizations to comply with PCI DSS, HIPAA, and other regulatory compliances.

On the basis of deployment mode, Messaging security market, the cloud is expected to be the fastest-growing deployment mode, as it advantages organizations with growing scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and enhanced management capabilities. Cloud-based messaging security solutions are provide according to the customer’s demand, wherein customers can start or stop any service, at will.

In terms of Geography, North America is dominate the messaging security market in 2017. The growing communication security challenges due to network complexities, along with meeting strict compliance regulation is driving the organizations in North America to adopt messaging security solutions.

Key players operates on the market are, Trend Micro Incorporated, Symantec Corporation, Sophos Ltd., Cisco Systems, MCAFEE, LLC, Proofpoint, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Forcepoint, F-Secure Corporation, Mimecast Limited, Aricent, F-Secure Corporation, Trustwave holdings.

