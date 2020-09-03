Global Metabolic Testing Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Product, Application, Technology, End-user, and Region.

Global metabolic testing market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Global Metabolic Testing Market, by Technology

Metabolism is a chemical reaction, which is required to conserve the living state of the cells and the organism.

The driving factor of the global metabolic testing market is growing sedentary lifestyle, healthcare expenditures, technological advancements and the prevalence of lifestyle associated diseases like cardiovascular disease, obesity, and diabetes. Additionally, an increase in the healthcare awareness and standard of living are also boosting the growth of the global metabolic testing market.

On the other hand, the high cost of equipment & software and limited reimbursement are expected to limit the growth of the global metabolic testing market. Furthermore, The enormous unexplored market in the metabolic testing industry of the developing economies is creating growth opportunities for the metabolic testing market.

In terms of application, the lifestyle diseases application segment is expected to grow at XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to the rise in prevalence of lifestyle diseases like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity.

Based on technology, the VO2 max assessment is an important parameter for metabolic testing and is one of the most widely prescribed metabolic tests for athletes, healthy individuals and patients. The VO2 max segment is expected to share significant growth in the global metabolic testing market. It used to measures the body oxygen consumption, which other tests try to guesstimate.

By Product, metabolic testing equipment & software help physicians to identify the risks of lifestyle disorders at an early stage and support in the critical care of ICU patients. These equipment are also utilized in human performance testing for athletes and for commercial weight management programs.

Geographically, North America held the significant growth in the global metabolic testing market in 2018 because of the technological advancement in metabolic testing and rise in prevalence of lifestyle associated diseases like obesity and diabetes. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to be leading region in the global metabolic testing market because of the increase in the healthcare spending, demand for quality medical care, standard of living, favorable government initiatives and patient awareness levels. The growth in the geriatric population, adoption of the sedentary modern generation lifestyle and incidences of metabolic disorders are also expected to boost the regional market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Metabolic Testing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Metabolic Testing Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Metabolic Testing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Metabolic Testing Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Metabolic Testing Market:

Global Metabolic Testing Market, by Product:

• CPET Systems

• Metabolic Carts

• Body Composition Analyzers

• ECGs & EKGs Attachable to CPET Systems

• Software

Global Metabolic Testing Market, by Application:

• Lifestyle Diseases

• Critical Care

• Human Performance Testing

• Dysmetabolic Syndrome X

• Metabolic Disorders

• Other Applications

Global Metabolic Testing Market, by Technology:

• VO2 Max Analysis

• RMR Analysis

• Body Composition Analysis

Global Metabolic Testing Market, by End-user:

• Hospitals

• Laboratories

• Sports Training Centers

• Gyms

• Other End Users

Global Metabolic Testing Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Metabolic Testing Market:

• OSI Systems Inc.

• Carefusion Corporation

• General Electric Company

• AEI Technologies Inc.

• MGC Diagnostics Corporation

• Geratherm Medical AG

• Parvo Medics

• Microlife Medical Home Solutions Inc.

• Cosmed

• Korr Medical Technologies Inc.

• Cortex Biophysik Gmbh.

