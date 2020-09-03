Global Metrology Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, Product, End-user and Region.

Global Metrology Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7 % during the forecast period.

Global Metrology Market Overview:

Metrology is the science of measurement. It inaugurates a collective understanding of units and essential in linking human activities. The term metrology is expected to enforce, validate and verify predefined standards for traceability, correctness and reliability. These factors play an important role as they affect the validity of measurement. These standards may vary widely; hence these are mandated by the government and the concerned authorities. Consequently, these standards are verified and tested against a recognized quality system in calibration laboratories. The growing industrialization in developed and developing countries boost the demand for the quality management in industrial product, advance devices for measurement purpose, high-tech robotics automation, energy conservation, and semiconductor wafer assessment, which are anticipated to accelerate the metrology market during the forecast period.

The report presents the analysis of Global Metrology Market with regards to different segments, geography and role of several small & large companies in the market. At the same time the report study has also analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analys

Global Metrology Market Dynamics:

In the diverse sectors across globe, providing products with guaranteed quality, meet the desire specification and more extended durability is must. To meet the required measurements which should also be accurate, precise and reliable, several players from cross functional domains are implementing metrology solutions. Some of the sectors where wide spread utilization of metrology are observed are aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, energy & power and manufacturing industries. This adoption is driving the market largely and expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth in forecasted period. Metrology enables the user to measures the current level of accuracy as well as precision feature of a product. Though, it will also be helpful if it can measure physical changes followed in a product over time. With regards to product the most noticeable thing is every product changes its physical characteristics over a particular period of time. Thus, metrology should be able to execute measurement of such technical and physical changes to forecast its performance in the future. For instance, products made up of soft plastic or rubber may change either physical or technical or even both the characteristics over a period of time. The insufficient technical knowledge or not having skill set is expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast duration. Furthermore, the fluctuating consumer demand with regards to measurement & specification over industrial product is estimated to emerge as a major challenge for the metrology market. The advancement in technology of measurement techniques has generated the need for more specific and perfect industrial products.

Global Metrology Market Regional Analysis:

The researchers at the MMR segmented the global metrology market into five regions of the world for the geographic analysis and to obtain every insight from different locations of the world. Among which, it is been observed that Europe held the US$ XX Mn in 2019, which is the almost XX % of the global metrology market. This region is also expected to dominate the market growing with CAGR XX% during forecast period and reach US$ XX Mn by 2027. The major reason for the growth of Europe is effective network-based infrastructure to fulfill the speedily changing demand of the end-consumer. North America has positively accounted for the second position in the metrology market with expected share of US$ XX Mn by 2027. Asia- Pacific is likely to grow at a faster CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Similarly, the report covers the detail analysis of all the regions such as, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Their growth rate and the reason for growth along with the expected value to be reached by end of the 2027 are mentioned in the final report.

Global Metrology Market Segmentation Analysis:

Metrology market is segmented based on its product type. Metrology is a study of measurement which is achieved with the help of product type coordinated measuring machine (CMM) and optical digitizers & scanners (ODS). The CMM segment is anticipated to grow at healthy CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Coordinated measuring machine (CMM) is hugely demanded in the market owing to its service benefits like, machine fitting, standardisation, retrofitting, repairing and other maintenance work. CMM provide high precision service to manufacturers hence, in traditional measurement techniques its usage can be broadly observed. The ODS segment is foreseen to grow at fastest CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Optical digitizers & scanners, (ODS) are estimated to grow rapidly owing to their fast measurement technique. ODS provides the ability to perform quick and precise measurement with perfection. Applications of optical digitizers and scanners (ODS) in metrology services are simulation verification, quality assurance, surface inspection, components verification, 3D colour digitizing, online calibration & validation, and reverse engineering. Similarly, all the segments and their sub segments with their current market share, expected growth percentage, factors boosting & hampering the growth and region wise anticipated market share during the each year in forecast period along with their graphical representation are illustrated in the report.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Metrology Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Metrology Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Metrology Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Metrology Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Metrology Market Report:

Global Metrology Market, By Type

• Industrial Metrology

• Scientific Metrology

Global Metrology Market, By Product

• Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

• Optical Digitizers And Scanners (ODS)

Global Metrology Market, By End Users

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Energy & Power

• Manufacturing

• Consumer Electronics

• Others

Global Metrology Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Metrology Market

• Hexagon AB,

• Carl Zeiss AG,

• Mitutoyo Corporation,

• Nikon Corporation,

• Renishaw PLC,

• Perceptron, Inc.,

• Faro Technologies,

• Pantac Metrology,

• Exact metrology Inc.,

• Jenoptik AG

