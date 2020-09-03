Global Metrology Services Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Product Type, Application, and Region.

Global Metrology Services Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Rising adoption of analytic transformative services such as big data analytics, cyber security, data analytics, and predictive analytics in legacy systems is anticipated to support growth of global metrology services market. These analytical usage is done in diverse industries for quality planning, quality control, and quality assurance. Furthermore, these integration offers several benefits at diverse vertical levels such as component manufacturing, condition monitoring, and equipment testing that is projected to support growth of global market. Moreover, rising prominence of predictive analytics among industry sector is anticipated to proliferate growth of global market on account of its features such as data monitoring, data analysis, and data mining in order to provide end on evaluation solutions.

Conversely, dearth of skilled professionals to handle advanced metrology systems is likely to restraint growth of metrology services in global market. Additionally, high initial investment and hardware implementation cost is anticipated to hinder growth of global metrology services market to a certain extent.

Based on product type, global metrology services market for CMM is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above XX % from 2018 to 2026 while metrology services market for ODS is projected to show the growth rate of XX % throughout the same forecast period. This is because ODS provides more accuracy for measurement of difficult geometries with touch probe accuracy. Among all the ODS products, demand for 3D laser scanners is higher because of its high accuracy and better preciseness.

Geographically, the market in North America is anticipated to dominate the global market in terms of revenue, on account of presence of well-developed flexible and scalable healthcare infrastructures and technology in countries of the region. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue and adoption of metrology services because of rapidly rising industrialization in countries such as India and China. The Latin America, Middle East and Africa are anticipated to witness significant growth over the next 8 years on account of increasing preferences for cost effective offshoring and high product adaptability for fair trade. The growth of market in Europe is projected to be driven by presence of stringent government regulations concerning safety and protection of individual property among organizations.

Global metrology services market analyses trends, applications, growth, and forecast to 2026, which offers comprehensive insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding global metrology services market, and the several trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the market till 2026. The report offers perceptive and complete information regarding the numerous key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, M&A, and market footprint. The global metrology services market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global metrology services market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global metrology services market.

Scope of Global Metrology Services Market

Global Metrology Services Market, By Product Type

• Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

• Gantry machines

• Bridge machines

• Articulated arm machines

• Horizontal arm machines

• Optical Digitizers and Scanners (ODS)

• 3D laser scanners

• White light scanners

• Laser trackers

Global Metrology Services Market, By Application

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Industrial

• Power generation

• Others (medical and electronics)

Global Metrology Services Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Metrology Services Market

• Atos SE

• Cognizant Technology Solution Corporation

• Genpact Ltd

• Infosys Ltd

• Nikon Metrology NV

• Renishaw PLC

• FARO Technologies, Inc.

• Carl Zeiss AG

• Trescal SA

• Hexagon AB

