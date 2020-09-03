Global Military Communications Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Application, End-user, and Geography

Global Military Communications Market was around US$ 30.0 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % in the forecast period.

Global Military Communications Market

The military communications market is segmented by component, application, end-user, and region. In terms of component, the military communications market is classified into system and services. Based on application, the military communications market include the command and control, and situational awareness among others. On the basis of end-user, the military communications market is categorized into land forces, naval forces, and air forces. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increase in procurement of military communication solutions because of rise in disputes among countries across the world, growing concerns that are related to the security of military communications, along with the need for modernizing and replacing aging communication equipment are some of the major factors that are driving the global military communications market. Interoperability issues however may restrain the growth of the military communications market across the globe. Communication solutions interoperability associated with army together with the collaboration between different defense agencies or departments is very essential for effective communications. Thus, spectrum allocation for delivering information, rapidly changing technologies, changing stature of operations, together with investment issues hampering the operability in military communications are a few other key restraints of the military communications market.

Based on application, the situational awareness segment of the military communications market is expected to grow at one of the highest rate during the current forecast period. Situational awareness is an important feature of military communications, specifically when the armed forces require actual or real-time data. Situational awareness solutions support and guide armed forces to make effective use of critical information on any battlefield thereby helping in military communications.

On the basis of end user, the land forces segment is expected to lead the military communications market in the current forecast period. Communication systems, as well as various solutions, are widely used by the defense sector, as the modern battlefield is a more complex environment where huge information flow are required to pass without any disruption along with keeping an eye on the chances of breach from the enemies risking national security.

In terms of region, North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018. It is the Asia Pacific region in the military communications market that is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2026. The higher defense expenditure by countries such as India, Japan, and China along with the increasing threat of terrorist activities in the region have together contributed to the growth of the military communications market.

The key players of military communications market include Harris, Aselsan, Elbit Systems, BAE Systems, General Dynamics, and Inmarsat.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Military Communications Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Military Communications Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Military Communications Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Military Communications Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Military Communications Market

Global Military Communications Market, By Component

• Systems

o Satellite Communication Systems

o Radar & Sonar Systems

o Radio Systems

o Communication Management Systems

• Services

o Consulting

o Testing & Integration

o Support & Maintenance

Global Military Communications Market, By Application

• Command and Control

• Situational Awareness

• Others

Global Military Communications Market, By End-user

• Land Forces

• Naval Forces

• Air Forces

Global Military Communications Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Military Communications Market

• Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

• Rohde & Schwarz

• Aselsan

• BAE Systems

• Lockheed Martin

• Northrop Grumman

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• L3 Technologies

• Inmarsat

• Iridium Communications

• Leonardo

• Rolta India

• Viasat

• EID

• Systematic

• Thales

• Cobham

• Elbit Systems

• Raytheon

• Rockwell Collins

• General Dynamics

• Harris

