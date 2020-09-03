Global Discrete Diodes Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, Application, and Region.

Global Discrete Diodes Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

A discrete diode is the associate electronic element that has ideally zero resistance to current in one direction as compared to ideally infinite resistance within the other. The basic function of every diode is to direct the current in one direction, however, the way of transmission differs. The most common type of diodes used is the semiconductor diodes, which consists of P-N junctions. Because of unidirectional current-carrying properties, diodes can operate as rectifiers, switches, and limiters.

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the discrete diodes market is the growing consumer electronics market. Discrete diodes such as power diodes or Schottky diodes are important elements of electronic circuits. Therefore, the growing demand for consumer electronic devices is expected to simultaneously drive the growth of discrete diode market. However, the increasing price pressure, the demand for integrated circuits and how they are substituting discrete semiconductors, and the lack of further innovations are expected to restrain the growth of the discrete diode market.

Based on the power diode segment to dominate the discrete diode market throughout the forecast period. The high adoption of power diodes as rectifier diodes, voltage multipliers, and the freewheeling diode is the major contributor to the dominance of the power diode segment in the global discrete diode market.

Region-wise, in 2018, in terms of revenue, North America dominated the global discrete diodes market. The dominance of North America is expected to further increase in the future, on account of the presence of major market players and wide R&D activities being carried out in the field of discrete semiconductors in the region. Also, the increasing adoption of innovative electronic devices, coupled with supportive government initiatives, is expected to fuel the discrete diodes market in the region throughout the forecast period.

Additionally, the discrete diodes market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% throughout the forecast period, thanks to the rapid growth of consumer electronics and automotive industries in the region. Since discrete diodes are broadly used in electric and electronic products, the rise in the production of these products is expected to significantly increase the demand for discrete diodes in the Asia Pacific throughout the forecast period. The discrete diodes market in Europe is also expected to witness significant growth in the forecast years, with the growth of the automotive industry in the region.

The region is likely to continue to hold the third-largest share of the global discrete diodes market in the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Discrete Diodes Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Vehicle. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Vehicle on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Discrete Diodes Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Discrete Diodes Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Discrete Diodes Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of Global Discrete Diodes Market

Global Discrete Diodes Market, By Product

• Power Diodes

• Small-signal Diodes

• RF Diodes

Global Discrete Diodes Market, By Application

• Communications

• Consumer Electronics

• Computers

• Automotive

• Others

Global Discrete Diodes Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Discrete Diodes Market

• Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

• Toshiba Corporation

• ROHM Semiconductor

• NXP Semiconductors

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Diodes Inc.

• On Semiconductor

• Microsemi Corp.

• Central Semiconductor Corporation

• M/A-Com Technology Solutions

