Global Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Technology, Device Type, and Region.

Global Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Features such as improved voice and video quality coupled with increased spectrum efficiency provided by LTE services are major factors driving the growth of the global voice over LTE (VoLTE) market. Also, increasing demand for mobile unified communication (UC), thanks to faster network speed, reduced call drops, and better user experience are further boosting the growth of the global voice over LTE (VoLTE) market. Furthermore, operators are enhancing indoor network coverage by provided that VoWi-Fi services and extend communication services with web real-time communication (WebRTC).The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, limited 4G coverage, lack of VoLTE compatible handsets, need of transmitter and receiver (i.e. communication devices) supporting VoLTE technology, and delayed acceptance in some countries are major factors hindering the growth of the global voice over LTE (VoLTE) market.

Region-wise, North America dominates the global voice over LTE (VoLTE) market on account of the early adoption of VoLTE technology and services and the presence of major network providers. The U.S market accounts for the largest market share of XX%. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth and is estimated to register a CAGR of XX% throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of VoLTE services in this region.

Key players operating in the global voice over LTE (VoLTE) market are focusing on some key market strategies such as M&A to keep hold in the ever-competitive market. Also, they are concentrating on collaborating with local players to increase their market reach as well as reinforce their goodwill in the global market.

The report covers recent development for the market of voice over LTE (VoLTE), such as October 2018 – Verizon’s 5G Labs crossed the milestone of 5G technology & they launched Verizon 5G Home, the world’s first commercial 5G broadband internet service.

May 2018 – Nokia 7 Plus smartphone launched back in February, but was significantly missing 4G Voice over LTE support on its second SIM card. It is now receiving an update in India unlocking Voice over LTE on the two SIM card slots. The update is a V2.22A version and with the new functionality, it brings better system stability and some user interface tweaks.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global voice over LTE (VoLTE) market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global voice over LTE (VoLTE) market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global voice over LTE (VoLTE) market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global voice over LTE (VoLTE) market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Market

Global Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Market, By Technology

• Voice over IP multimedia subsystem (VoIMS)

• Circuit switched fallback

• Dual radio or simultaneous voice and LTE (SVLTE)

Global Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Market, By Device Type

• Smartphones

• Routers

• Wireless modems

• Others (laptops, notebooks, tablets, and modules)

Global Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Market

• Nokia Solutions & Networks

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Alcatel-Lucent

• AT&T Inc.

• Ericsson AB

• LG Uplus Corp.

• SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

• MetroPCS Communications, Inc.

• KT Corp.

• Verizon Wireless

