Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Sensor Type (Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensors and Soil Water Potential Sensors), Vertical and Geography

Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market is expected to reach USD 351.23 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2019 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market based on sensor type has been segmented into volumetric soil moisture sensors and soil water potential sensors. The volumetric soil moisture sensors is expected to be the major contributor for the market growth during the forecast period. The volumetric soil moisture sensors are more accurate and need very little or no calibration at the time of installation. The soil water potential sensors is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period as they are affordable and can be used in any soil condition. The market based on vertical, the agricultural segment is expected to hold the largest shares of the market during the forecast period. As agriculture is the major application of soil moisture sensors. The large adoption of soil moisture sensors in irrigation scheduling in the farms has largely contributed to the growth of application of soil moisture sensor in agriculture.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Geographically, the Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to be the largest market for soil moisture sensor during the forecast period. This is due to the strict environmental regulations and strong government support, automation of agriculture processes, and increasing adoption of precision farming and yield monitoring to increase the efficiency of the fields.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the type, vertical and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Animal Wound Care Market.

Global Soil Moisture Sensor marketplace is growing with the presence of major companies holding a large market share.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players of the Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market:

• Irrometer Company

• Meter Group

• The Toro Company

• Delta-T Devices

• Campbell Scientific

• Spectrum Technologies

• Stevens Water Monitoring Systems

• Sentek

• E.S.I. Environmental Sensors

• Acclima

• Imko Micromodultechnik

• Aquacheck

• Streat Instruments

• Baseline

• Sdec France

The Scope of the Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market:

The research report segments the global Soil Moisture Sensor market based on type, vertical, and geography

Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market, By Sensor Type:

• Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensors

• Soil Water Potential Sensors

Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market, By Vertical:

• Residential

• Landscaping and Ground Care

• Agriculture

• Sports Turf

• Research Studies

• Weather Forecasting

• Forestry

• Construction and Mining

Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

