Global Set Top Box Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Application, End-User, and Geography

Global Set Top Box Market was valued US$ 20.53 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Digitalization of television technology is a major driver for the set-top box market. An introduction of smart televisions along with high definition content is expected to drive the market growth of the set-top box market. The demand for high-quality content viewing at home is another factor , which is expected to boost growth of the global set-top box market. Additionally, The IP transmission recording features and developed storage specifications are also driving the market growth of global set-top box in the market.

Rise in adoption of digital terrestrial television broadcasting, BS digital broadcasting, and CATV broadcasting are expected increase the demand for Set Top Box. An increase in awareness pertaining to Internet-based STB devices like IPTV and OTT is expected to present substantial opportunities for the growth of global set top box market during the forecast period.

In terms of application, global set-top box market was dominated by High Definition (HD) set-top box devices and is expected to replace the traditional Standard Definition (SD) devices.HD devices are projected to contribute XX % of the overall industry revenue share in 2026. High-quality sound output and HD transmission devices deliver high resolution of video content transmission.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific region is projected to be leading region in the global set top box market. The leading region in the market is attributed to the consumers across the region are progressively demanding connectivity from their electronics devices, and set top boxes are playing a central role in the interacting of products. Additionally, government regulations mandating the digitization of cable networks in the developing economies like India and China are expected to boost the demand for STBs in the region.

Some of the innovations in telecom and broadcast technologies like introduction of cloud-enabled and 4K services are expected to continue to drive the demand for next generation hybrid STBs during the forecast period. Global service providers are presumed to focus more on lifecycle and logistics challenges like testing and integration to fuel the market growth and also focus on the upcoming 4K and HDR color set top boxes during the forecast period.

Scope of the Global Set Top Box Market

Global Set Top Box Market, by Type

• Cable

• Satellite

• Digital Terrestrial Television

• Internet Protocol

• Over-The-Top Content

Global Set Top Box Market, by Application

• Standard Definition

• High Definition

• Others

Global Set Top Box Market, by End-User

• Residential

• Commercial

Global Set-Top Box Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Set-Top Box Market

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Apple Inc.

• Google Inc.

• Samsung Group

• Arris International Plc.

• EchoStar Corporation

• Humax

• Sagemcom

• Technicolor SA

• Skyworth Digital

